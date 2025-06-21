Tyrese Haliburton’s Girlfriend Sends Loving Message to Pacers Star’s Mother After Thoughtful Decision

Jade Jones is quickly proving she’s much more than just the girlfriend of an NBA star. While Tyrese Haliburton handles business on the court, Jade’s been making some savvy plays of her own off it – the latest being a heartfelt shoutout to someone very special in Tyrese’s life.

The Pacers guard’s better half recently posted an Instagram story featuring team gear with the simple but meaningful caption: “Mommas.” This subtle tribute to Haliburton’s mother shows Jade understands what really matters – family support behind the scenes. Because let’s be honest, no NBA success story happens without a strong foundation at home.

Of course, Jade’s support isn’t all sentimental. She’s become famous for her no-nonsense approach to Tyrese’s recovery, famously declaring: “Before we put Love Island on, we gotta put something on the calf.” It’s this perfect balance of tough love and genuine care that makes their dynamic so special – she’ll hype him up in Pacers gear one minute and enforce his rehab routine the next.

