Tyrese Haliburton’s Girlfriend Jade Jones Shares Heartwarming Moment With John Haliburton as Pacers Face Major Concern

While the Indiana Pacers continue to command the spotlight, their star guard, Tyrese Haliburton, has become one of the most scrutinized players on the court. Despite recording 22 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds, the conversation seems fixated on what he hasn’t done. Though Haliburton has yet to respond to his critics, someone else has been making waves off the court.

Offering both unwavering support and undeniable style, Jade Jones, Haliburton’s girlfriend, has become a striking courtside presence. Before Game 3, Jones lit up Instagram with a custom Pacers ensemble: a black tank top, a denim miniskirt emblazoned with Indiana logos, and tall black boots. Her fashion flair has quietly turned into a good luck charm. As the Pacers pulled off a 116–107 win over the Thunder at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. But this game-night tradition has become more than just about style. It came with an emotional moment.

Courtside, people saw Jones sharing a heartfelt moment with John and Brenda Haliburton. In the Instagram story shared by Jade, she was sitting beside them, in a scene that showed the human side of the Finals series amid high tensions. While we always cheer for our beloved stars, it is nice to see, they have a support system navigating the same emotional rollercoaster.

Jones’s support for Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers has been a thread throughout the playoffs. She even traveled to OKC for Games 1 and 2, and has been sharing the behind-the-scenes, keeping fans posted. For Jade, this is personal. She has been with Hali and the Pacers through it all, the hardships, the failures, and now the celebrations.

And while his girlfriend has been making waves off the floor, Tyrese’s performance has been equally captivating. But still, some have raised a few eyebrows.

With the Pacers pushing ahead, Haliburton defies norms and noise

To say that the NBA Finals Game 2 went badly for Indiana would not be so wrong. Not only did they lose, but the 25-year-old also walked with a visible limp. Yet Tyrese Haliburton quickly proved his critics wrong, bouncing back with 22 points. But that was not enough; some pointed to something obvious: Haliburton has still not taken even a single free throw in the Finals. Compared to SGA, who has 26, or Benedict Mathuri, 19, the stats have fans puzzled.

So what’s the problem? Is there even a problem? Well, Hali’s game has been more about quick ball movements, off-ball spacing, smart reads, instead of driving recklessly into the paint. The Pacers’ head coach said, ‘I thought his approach tonight was exactly what it need to be, a combination of spatial awareness and aggression, and you know, a real good feel for aggression to score along with getting his teammates involved at the right times.”

This is Haliburton’s first time in the Finals, the biggest basketball stage. With that much attention, a young player must be careful with their every shot, and the absence of one. And Hali, for one, isn’t taking the bait. “I’m just trying to play the right way,” he said. “This means the world to me, and I’m excited to be here. But I do think it’s important that you don’t overreact at any point.” Being a star isn’t just about the numbers; it is also about showing up, delivering, even when people doubt you.

Indiana has not only gotten its first lead in the NBA Finals, but they have done so in over almost 25 years. From the underdogs to contenders. As the spotlight sharpens, Haliburton has proven he does not need free throws to impact the game, a story that the sheets tell, but the pundits aren’t ready to accept.