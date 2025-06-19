Tyrese Haliburton vs Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Head to Head Record, Stats & More

The NBA Finals are heating up for all good reasons, and the best part for neutrals? It isn’t the usual names that make the headlines every year. But more than the teams, if anyone has created a separate fan base, then it is OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton. Even before the series tipped off, many expected these two to be the focal point of their team, and it’s fair to say they’ve had their moments. We mean, Haliburton has nearly immortalized his name in Indy history with that last-second shot winning Game 1 for the Pacers.

On the other hand, SGA reminded everyone in Game 5 why he is the MVP of the league. The Thunder superstar dropped a stunning 31-point performance to ensure his team led for the first time in the finals. So far, it’s been a back-and-forth battle between the two point guards. With at most two more games remaining in this thrilling series, who do you think has had the upper hand in this clash of the point guards? Is it Haliburton? Or is it Gilgeous-Alexander?

Who has better playoff stats: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or Tyrese Haliburton?

This has been a remarkable season for both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Haliburton. However, there’s a stark contrast when it comes to how both made it to the NBA Finals. For the OKC Thunder and SGA, this was expected of them, or some might even call it the bare minimum, being the favorites entering the season. Meanwhile, no one really gave the Pacers and Tyrese Haliburton a chance at the beginning. On the contrary, the Indiana point guard was dubbed the most “overrated” player in the league.

However, Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers defied all odds and silenced their doubters. You could say that both have had their respective journeys, but who’s more lethal in the playoffs? Well, there’s no clear choice. SGA averages 25.8 points per game in the postseason, which is much higher than Haliburton’s 18.2 points. The OKC guard has suited up in 44 games compared to Haliburton’s 36. This hints Gilgeous-Alexander is the obvious better choice? That’s not how stats define stars.

via Imago Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) passes the ball past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second quarter during game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Why? That’s because, apart from their different routes to the NBA Finals, both guards also have quite different playing styles. While Shai might be more of a scorer and attacks the rim more often, Tyrese is Indiana’s primary ball handler and takes a more selfless play-making role on the court. The 25-year-old’s elite passing is seen pretty well through his 8.8 assists per game, compared to SGA’s 5.6 assists per game in the playoffs. However, they might have their differences on the offensive end, but when it comes to defense, both guards are pretty alike.

Ironically, the duo shares similar stat numbers of around 5.4 rebounds during the postseason. Wait, what’s even crazier is their almost identical blocks and steals! The OKC star averages 1.4 steals and one block. Meanwhile, Tyrese Haliburton, in a similar fashion, averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks per game. By now, you must have a clear idea of how neck and neck the two superstars as when it comes to playoff brilliance. But, you know what could break this deadlock? Of course, their stats in head-to-head games.

How do Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Haliburton compare statistically in head-to-head matchups?

This season, the OKC Thunder are a different beast! After wrapping up a 68-win regular season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. have redefined what dominance looks like in the playoffs. The only team that even came close against them until the finals was the Denver Nuggets. However, how does the Thunder point guard fare against his Indiana counterpart? Although a small sample size, both Tyrese Haliburton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have come face-to-face 11 times, including these five playoff games. Wild guesses?

via Imago Jun 13, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA: Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) drives to the hoop past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Thunder superstar and the league’s MVP for the year has outdone Haliburton with a 7-4 winning record. However, SGA’s dominance doesn’t end here. That 26-year-old is in his own league when it comes to points per game. That’s because he averages a stunning 32.8 points against Haliburton’s 14.6 points per game. But does that mean the Indiana guard has nothing to offer? Hali leads the distribution during these head-to-head matchups. We mean, we’ve all seen the All-NBA guard’s exquisite skills as displayed during the NBA Finals so far.

Tyrese Haliburton averages 7.9 assists per game, which is quite higher than Shai’s 5.4 assists per game. However, the Thunder guard takes home the prize when it comes to defense. So, let’s talk numbers. SGA has clearly been the X-factor. Apart from running the game, he’s completing his defensive duties. He averages 1.8 steals and 1.4 blocks, outperforming Haliburton’s 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks massively. However, don’t you want to know who’s been the guy in the Finals?

Who performed better in the 2025 NBA Finals: Haliburton or Gilgeous-Alexander?

By now, you must have gotten a clear idea of how good both superstars are. We’ve seen Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s pure scoring and Tyrese Haliburton’s dimes. But who’s been the Finals MVP in your eyes? Don’t worry if you don’t have an answer just yet. These stats might help you get a better idea.

Player Points Rebounds Assists Blocks Steals Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 32.4 4.6 5.0 1.8 2.4 Tyrese Haliburton 15.0 6.2 7.2 0.8 1.2

Looking at these impressive stats, you’ll clearly see that the Indiana guard is no match for his Thunder counterpart when it comes to scoring. Meanwhile, dishing out assists is Haliburton’s forte. You could say that while SGA is ice, Haliburton is the fire. Why? Well, the Thunder superstar does his job night in and night out without any hassle. Meanwhile, Tyrese Haliburton has that fire in him; he can make those clutch shots when his team needs. That’s why the finals have been so thrilling. However, they’re not done as we all await Game 6 eagerly.