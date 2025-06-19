What Is Chet Holmgren’s Actual Height? Concerns Over His Lean Frame and Body Weight Explained

If the Oklahoma City Thunder manage to win their maiden championship this season, it’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander whose heroics will reign in the memory of the fans. However, it’s OKC’s big man, Chet Holmgren, who has taken a beating and kept going. The Center has emerged as the unlikely hero of this young Thunder team’s run to the NBA Finals. Many people did not believe in Holmgren much when he first burst onto the scene, given his lean frame and towering height.

However, he’s slowly but surely winning over the doubters through his stunning performances. The young center has become a two-way threat, a double-edged sword if you wanna call it. But one mystery remains around Chet Holmgren even after watching him shine at the Paycom Center night in and night out. Well, no one seems to know the correct height of the Thunder star. So, what is his actual height?

How tall is Chet Holmgren really? Is he taller than his listed height?

If you’ve watched the Thunder play even as a casual fan, you might have noticed Chet Holmgren running across the floor. We mean, it’s hard to miss Holmgren on the court, given he’s listed at a staggering height of 7-foot-1. That looks about right, correct? Well, that is the tricky part. You see, we don’t have many players as huge as Chet Holmgren in the league. To be honest, the only other name that comes to mind is San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama. Moreover, these players, especially those over seven feet, downplay their heights.

USA Today via Reuters May 11, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) dunks past Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) during the first quarter during game three of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

But why? To put it simply, they don’t want positional labeling or huge expectations. But seemingly that strategy isn’t quite effective, given that Holmgren is viewed as a pure center by most of the fans. Nonetheless, standing at 7-foot-1 in the NBA has its own advantages. Holmgren’s towering frame has blessed him with a humongous 7-foot-6 wingspan, which elevates his length and reach on the court. If that wasn’t enough, the 23-year-old can also shoot threes at will. Isn’t that amazing?

Holmgren’s unique physical traits have made him the engine of this OKC Thunder roster. He’s one of the, if not the most agile, centers in the NBA right now, allowing him to be an elite rim protector, something we’ve all seen him do most of the season. However, these exceptional skills do not come without adversities. Although the former Gonzaga product is one of the hottest prospects in the league right now, there’s growing concern around his weight. This had made fans and media skeptical about the 23-year-old big man’s future in the NBA.

Why is Chet Holmgren’s weight a concern among the NBA experts?

There’s no doubt that OKC’s Chet Holmgren is a generational talent. Otherwise, Thunder GM Sam Presti wouldn’t have drafted him second overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. However, one concern has trailed Holmgren since his Gonzaga Bulldogs days. At 7-foot-1, 195 lb isn’t considered the ideal weight. On the contrary, it’s considered extremely light for a big man, especially as tall as Holmgren. “Can his body hold up?” is the most frequent question the NBA fans ask about the Thunder superstars.

That’s fair, actually, given he’s got a slender frame. This might put Holmgren at injury risk, especially given the fact that he has to go up against centers almost 80-100 pounds heavier than him, posing challenges against them, defending, and rebounding. However, despite these concerns, it seems that Holmgren seems to be doing just fine. You could say that he’s “that guy.” The 23-year-old shows no red flags for injury, according to P3 Sports Science. However, for how long?

Is Chet Holmgren’s body built to withstand NBA physicality? What do biomechanics say?

Although Chet Holmgren is clear for now, will there be any risks of him sustaining injuries in the future? This is what many people want to know. Well, there’s not a simple yes or no answer to it. That’s because the role of the big in the NBA is evolving at a rapid pace. We mean, look at how far we’ve come. Now, the demands have grown a lot from just being able to protect the basket and score in the paint on the other end. A big man today must be able to hit threes, make plays, and create space. It’s a whole new position altogether, one could say, right?

via Imago Nov 8, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) moves the ball around Houston Rockets center Steven Adams (12) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

And Holmgren is right at home with it. You don’t have to take our word for it; advanced testing at P3 Sports Science has proved it. During their research, they found that the Thunder forward ranks in the 97th percentile for ankle extension acceleration and in the 77th percentile for knee extension velocity. This is huge! “Everything is just connected so well. His foot knows what his shin is doing, and the shin knows what the knee is doing and what the hip is doing, and so on … From a biomechanic standpoint, everything is just where it’s supposed to be.” P3 founder, Marcus Elliott, said.

In fact, he was stunned by Holmgren’s test results, as the 23-year-old’s injury risk map was all green, suggesting that he’s at the lowest risk of injury. So, unlike other 7-footers, Holmgren isn’t cut from the same cloth. His ability to move efficiently, avoid awkward landings, and most importantly, maintain balance makes him biomechanical resilient against even the toughest of opponents. So, the Thunder fans can take a sigh of relief, as they’ll be seeing Chet Holmgren in that uniform for many more years to come.