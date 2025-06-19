Which College Did Jalen Williams Go? Stats, GPA & Other Details Revealed

While there are NBA players who were destined for greatness since high school, there are players like Jalen Williams. Overlooked by major programs and flying under the radar for most of his early career, Williams didn’t come from a blue-blood school. But today, he is dominating at the biggest stage.

From his first All-Star selection to the ongoing deep playoff run, including some jaw-dropping performance in the 2025 NBA Finals, Jalen Williams has announced himself to the world. However, it wasn’t always like this.

Williams entered the NBA as a switchable wing with untapped potential. Now in his third year, he is fully tapped in. Only last season, he earned Third Team All-NBA and Second Team All-Defense. But his biggest impact? Well, playing off of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Together they have created one of the league’s most devastating duos. Williams doesn’t just complement Shai, but elevates him. His ability to guard multiple positions, knock down open threes, and create from the half-court gives OKC a second star without any ego. Just impact.

Not too bad for a lanky, under-recruited guard who made it out of Santa Clara.

Which college did Jalen Williams go to?

Jalen Williams played college basketball at Santa Clara University, where he suited up for the Broncos from 2019 to 2022. Not Duke, not Kansas, or Kentucky. Santa Clara, a small West Coast Conference school best known in the modern day as Steve Nash’s alma mater. Williams received interests from a handful of programs like UC Irvine, San Diego State, Nevada, and Portland State. But he chose Santa Clara, where the Broncos’ coaching staff saw not just a late bloomer, but a future pro in the making.

Despite having over 25 points per game in his senior year and ranking a top 10 player ranking in Arizona by 247 Sports, Williams was only ranked as a three-star prospect. In fact, he was considered a late bloomer as he did not even hit his growth spurt until the end of high school. He sprouted like nearly eight inches between his sophomore year and senior year, and went from a six-foot point guard to a 6’6 swiss army knife. However, that did not stop him.

But that underdog mentality? It shaped him. And it’s exactly what makes his rise so satisfying.

What are Jalen Williams’ College Stats and Records?

During his time at Santa Clara, Williams quietly built one of the most complete careers in recent school history. By his freshman year, the All-Star posted 7.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. Playing in all 33 games, Williams also opened 23 of them. He showed flashes of versatility and defensive instincts, as he led the team in scoring, with 10 double-digit scoring games. Although impressive, it was only the beginning.

The very next year, J-Dub pushed his numbers to 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. Likewise, he started all 18 games in a season shortened by COVID. However, in the little time he got on the floor, Williams delivered several clutch performances. This included 21 points against Portland and a double-double against Pepperdine.

via Imago Jalen Williams during his time at Santa Clara University. Credits-X

By his Junior Year, Jalen had built a reputation as a prominent scorer. He averaged eighteen points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in each game. He made 51.3% of his shots from the ground and 39.6 % of his shots from the three-point range. The Thunder’s star started all 33 games that season and served as the offensive engine for Santa Clara. So, it was not a shocker when he won First Team All-WCC, Second Team NABC All-District, and a Lou Henson Award finalist.

It was also the season that saw Williams score in double digits in all the games he made an appearance in, 31 to be exact. In 12 of those games, he scored over twenty points. J-Dub finished his 8th in points in a single season in his school history with 594. At the end of his college career, the athlete had played in 84 games, scoring over a thousand points. This made him impossible to ignore for NBA scouts, despite his comparatively low stock

What was Jalen Williams’s GPA and Academic Record in College?

While Jalen Williams clearly has made a name for himself on the basketball court, his academic records remain private. Currently, there are no available reports detailing his GPA or any specific academic honors from his time at the University. And mostly, his on-court numbers and achievements are covered by the media.

But what we do know is that at just 24 years old, Jalen Williams is already being mentioned in All-NBA conversations. He has earned the respect of his teammates, coaches, and opponents alike. Not by being the flashy type, but rather with substance. He delivered a career-high 40 points in a statement performance in NBA Final Game 5 against the Pacers.

Williams’s ability to play both ends, score at all three levels, and make smart moves under pressure has made him a foundational piece in OKC’s new-era core.