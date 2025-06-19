Which College Did Tyrese Haliburton Go? College Stats, GPA & Other Details

Standing at 6’5 with a basketball IQ as tall as his frame, Tyrese Haliburton is one of the NBA’s most dynamic point guards. And he did it at a pace few expected. Once an unheralded three-star recruit from Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Haliburton has risen from being a skinny little kid to an All-Star. Now leading the Indiana Pacers to their first NBA Finals appearance since 2000.

So, where did Tyrese’s journey begin? Where did he go to college? How did he evolve from a skinny teen into a floor general on basketball’s biggest stage? Well, let us have a closer look at his beginnings.

Which College Did Tyrese Haliburton Go To?

Tyrese Haliburton began his time at Iowa State University in 2018, after graduating from Oshkosh North High School. Here, he earned the title of 2018 Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year. The Pacers’ star committed to Iowa State over offers from Nebraska, Minnesota, Cincinnati, and Northern Iowa.

While not a blue-chip prospect, he was drawn to the Cyclones’ strong player development system, coaching consistency, and the dance to make an immediate impact. Despite flying under the radar in high school, Haliburton quickly proved he belonged on the national stage.

At Iowa State, Haliburton majored in business, but on the court, he was majoring in playmaking and leadership.

What Are Tyrese Haliburton’s College Stats and Records?

As a freshman, Haliburton was not the team’s primary scorer, yet he played significant minutes, 33 per game. Averaging 6.8 points, 3.6 assists, and 3.4 rebounds, the All-Star played a total of thirty-five games. And despite his low scoring average, Hali helped lead the Cyclones to the 2019 Big 12 Championship and an NCAA Tournament berth. While Iowa State had an early exit, Tyrese had shown enough poise and promise to become a player to watch.

In his sophomore year, however, Haliburton became a revelation. Posting 15.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists over twenty-two games, he blossomed into one of the best guards in the country. He was firmly in lottery pick territory until a season-ending wrist injury in February 2020. Even so, scouts had seen enough. Haliburton recorded a rare triple-double and received All-Big 12 honours. Likewise, he ranked among the top in assists and steals, leading to the mid-season watchlist for the Wooden Award. Haliburton’s time at Iowa State defined his professional trajectory.

What Was Tyrese Haliburton’s GPA and Academic Record in College?

Although Haliburton’s GPA remains a mystery in the public sphere, he was known as a dedicated business major. His off-court demeanor mirrored his play: grounded, engaging, and mature beyond his years.

Though lightly recruited and initially considered too scrawny for the rigors of the Big 12, Hali quickly turned heads. Haliburton earned Academic All-Big 12 First Team and ISU Scholar-Athlete honors. While also making the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll multiple times.

Tyrese Haliburton is still widely respected by coaches and teammates for his balance between academics and athletics. Known for his leadership, humor, and love of steaming video games on Twitch, the All-Star is a fan favorite both in Ames and online. “Amazing smile, amazing spirit and an ability to connect people,” Steve Prohm, the Cyclones’ head coach said. “I always said he could be the governor of Wisconsin if he wanted – and an NBA All-Star.”

The Pacers’ star’s path to success is a proof that stars do not need five-star labels. His two years at Iowa State were the foundation of a rapidly rising NBA career. He entered college as a lightly recruited guard and left as a projected lottery pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, eventually selected 12th overall by the Sacramento Kings. His rise from Oshkosh to the NBA Finals with the Indiana Pacers is a testament to his relentless work ethic. Iowa State not only launched his basketball career, but it also laid the academic and personal foundation for one of the NBA’s brightest young stars.