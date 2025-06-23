Who Is Stephen Simon, Pacers Lesser Known Owner Along With Herb Simon?

As the Indiana Pacers gear up for the biggest game in franchise history, all eyes are fixed on the court. On Tyrese Haliburton, the star point guard playing through a leg injury. On Rick Carlisle, the coach trying to orchestrate a miracle. But the most important play for the Pacers’ future isn’t happening on the floorboards. It’s unfolding quietly in the owner’s box, where a family succession is taking shape. While the world knows Herb Simon, the man who has owned the team since 1983, his son, Stephen, is the one writing the next chapter.

For decades, the Simons have been the one constant for the Pacers. But with Herb now 90, the question has hung over Indianapolis for years: What’s next? Will they sell? Will the team move? The answer, it turns out, is a firm no. And the reason for that stability is Stephen Simon, who isn’t just waiting in the wings—he’s already helping build what comes next.

Who is Stephen Simon and what is his role with the Pacers?

Stephen H. Simon, or Steve, isn’t your typical heir to an NBA dynasty. At 57, he has spent most of his recent career outside the family’s real estate empire. After moving to San Francisco in 2006 to launch his own venture capital firm, Simon Equity Partners, he carved out his own path. But he never really left Indiana behind. In his roles as a minority owner, a key board member, and the team’s alternate governor, Steve has become a central figure in the franchise’s direction—not just as a basketball team, but as a pillar of the community.

While he tends to operate outside the spotlight, his family life with his wife, and their kids obviously remain a priority but, you can see his influence most clearly at the intersection of sports, technology, and philanthropy. Steve was a key driver behind the Indianapolis-based Techstars Sports Accelerator which is a program that funds sports tech startups from around the world. Jordan Fliegel, the program’s managing director, told the Indianapolis Business Journal, “In my mind, Steve is a co-founder… He’s constantly pushing—he wants to know how the Pacers can do better.”

That same hands-on passion extends to his work in social justice. As a board member of the Herbert Simon Family Foundation, he plays a vital role in the Center for Justice and Post-Exoneration Assistance at Purdue University Northwest. Nicky Ali Jackson, the center’s director, recalled how his involvement began simply with him saying, “‘I want to be part of this work.’ And that’s how it all started.” This is the man who will one day run the Pacers: a tech investor with a passion for social justice, a quiet operator who values community just as much as winning.

How Simon’s small-market blueprint created a title contender

The Simon family’s dedication to keeping the Pacers in Indianapolis isn’t just talk—it’s embedded in the very fabric of the franchise. As the team gears up for the most pivotal game in its modern history, that promise resonates louder than ever. “We want to be long-term stewards of this franchise,” Steve Simon told the Indianapolis Business Journal. “Generationally, from Herb to us, there’s nothing else on the table other than to see that continue.” While Herb Simon built a legacy rooted in unwavering loyalty, Stephen is shaping his own by turning the Pacers’ small-market identity into a competitive edge.

This Pacers team is the ultimate underdog, a fact that would make most owners panic and chase a splashy, expensive trade. But the Simons have leaned into it. Indiana is trying to win a title with the league’s 21st-ranked payroll and without a single player averaging 20 points in the Finals. This isn’t an accident. It’s a direct result of a front office that has prioritized depth and adaptability over top-heavy, star-studded rosters. As Brian Windhorst noted on The Hoop Collective, this team has “become the poster child for how to win in the second-apron era.” In a league where the new CBA punishes big-spending superteams, the Pacers’ model of developing talent and building through smart, incremental moves is suddenly the blueprint for sustainable success.

You can see that philosophy play out every time the Pacers step on the floor. This isn’t a team carried by one or two guys; it’s a full-squad assault. Their depth is staggering—eight different players have scored over 200 points during this playoff run. Unheralded guys like T.J. McConnell, once an undrafted longshot, and Obi Toppin, who barely started in the regular season, have become vital cogs in the machine. That’s how you win tough, gritty games on the road.

It’s a strategy that has earned their coach high praise. This isn’t just about coaching, though. It’s about a front-office vision that values the whole over the sum of its parts. Now, as they head into Game 7, they’re not just playing for a trophy—they’re out to prove that their way is the new way to win in the NBA.