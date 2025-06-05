Why Is Tyrese Haliburton Called Overrated? Examining Pacers Star’s Unfortunate Tag

So there he was—Tyrese Haliburton, fresh off a double-double in the playoffs, fielding questions not about his scoring or assists, but about being the NBA’s most overrated player. Yeah. That’s what 14% of the league’s anonymous peanut gallery decided in The Athletic’s annual “Let’s talk trash but not sign our names” poll.

The timing? Perfect. The dude’s carrying the Pacers past one of the East’s top squads, the Bucks, and somehow we’re debating if he’s actually good. Spoiler: he is. Let’s break down how this “overrated” tag started—and how Haliburton turned it into fuel.

Why was Tyrese Haliburton given the ‘overrated’ tag?

Every year, The Athletic runs its “anonymous NBA player poll,” which is basically code for “hate without consequences.” Out of about 90 players, 14.4% said Haliburton was the most overrated. So, roughly 13 guys in a league of 450? But sure, let’s act like it’s gospel. However, this poll carries weight—unlike media or fan votes, it reflects how NBA players themselves view each other. Peers who understand the game’s nuances add a different layer of significance when they praise or criticize. Moreover, these results often shape media and fan narratives, sparking debates and sometimes fueling player motivation.

So, why Tyrese Haliburton? The reasons were predictable. His defense still isn’t locking anyone down—improved, yes, but not All-Defensive Team level. Additionally, there was a dip in his numbers post-All-Star break after he played through injuries and took on more load than his body probably wanted. That’s not overrated—that’s being human in an 82-game grind.

via Imago Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Then, there’s the “vibes” factor. Remember the inaugural NBA Cup? The Pacers knocked out the Bucks and the Celtics, two favourites in the tournament. On top of that, Haliburton’s dad and Giannis exchanged words courtside—like a family reunion gone wrong—and people started looking at Tyrese sideways, as if he caused every mic his father grabbed.

Adding to the scrutiny is the fact that the Pacers have now reached the Eastern Conference Finals in back-to-back seasons. But many still question the legitimacy of last year’s run. Critics were quick to label it a fluke—pointing out that both the Bucks and Knicks were hampered by key injuries, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Julius Randle not logging a single minute in their respective series.

That injury-laden path was seen as a shortcut to success, one that ended in a sobering sweep at the hands of the defending champions. For Tyrese Haliburton and his squad, it was their first real test against a fully healthy, elite opponent in the postseason—and they came up short. That result only added more fuel to the “overrated” narrative.

Following the Pacers’ postseason exit, Tyrese Haliburton earned a spot on Team USA as a backup guard for the 2024 Paris Olympics—a nod to his rising profile among the league’s elite. But despite the honor, Haliburton saw limited action, logging just 26 minutes and 20 seconds across three games. After securing the gold medal, the Pacers star didn’t shy away from poking fun at himself. He took to X, posting a photo of himself with the medal and the caption: “When you ain’t do nun on the group project and still get an A.” It was a lighthearted, self-aware moment—one that showed Haliburton’s humility and humor even as questions about his postseason ceiling continue to linger.

It wasn’t just Haliburton on the list. Jimmy Butler, Rudy Gobert, and even Giannis were named. That tells you everything: this isn’t about skill. It’s petty, political, and whoever’s trending on NBA Twitter that week.

So yeah, the “overrated” label stuck to Haliburton—for about 48 hours. Then he went out and reminded everyone why he’s the real deal.

What was Tyrese Haliburton’s reply to this criticism?

Tyrese didn’t flinch. After cooking Milwaukee in Game 2, reporters asked if the “overrated” noise had messed with him. His response? “It didn’t impact the way I played today at all… I must be doing something right if that’s the case.” Translation: “Y’all still watching me win, right?”

He made it clear—he’s not here to win popularity contests. He’s here to hoop, lead, and keep that locker room locked in. “I know who I am. I’m confident in my own skin,” he said, brushing it off like someone who’s been in these spotlights before and knows how fast the narrative flips. And flip it did.

While anonymous pollsters were busy tossing shade, Tyrese Haliburton was out there rewriting scripts. He didn’t just clap back with words—he played his way through it. Game 2 vs. the Bucks? 21 points, 12 dimes, surgical. Game 5? Series-clinching layup, and then he hit the scorer’s table like D-Wade in ‘06. Drama. Swagger. Execution.

In the next round, Cleveland got the smoke too. Game 2? Walk-off three. Game 5? A smooth 31-piece to send the Cavs packing. And then against the Knicks in the ECF? Haliburton gave another 31 and 11 in Game 1—including a buzzer-beater floater that screamed, “Tell me I’m overrated again.”

Even with entire arenas chanting “overrated” at him like it was some kind of hex, he kept hooping like he was allergic to pressure. After one of his game-winners, he posted “Overrated THAT” on social media. Oh, and dropped a T-shirt collab with Puma to match. Business moves.

Coach Rick Carlisle called the poll “bulls—” and backed his guy to the moon, while former players like Paul Pierce had to tip their hats. The Pacers locker room? They rallied behind him. Pacers fans? Turned the “overrated” chant into a badge of pride.

Haliburton, of course, took it all in stride. “I think there’s always commentary behind what I do, positive or negative, I mean it’s hilarious… criticism is sometimes warranted, sometimes it’s not but it’s all a part of it,”

So yeah. They tried to clown him. He turned it into fuel. And by the time the Pacers were heading to the Finals, that “overrated” tag was just another thing he’d dropped off in transition—right between a skip pass and a floater off the glass.