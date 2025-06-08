Why Was Isaiah Hartenstein Traded From Knicks to Thunder? All About New York’s Unexpected Move

If you’ve watched the Oklahoma City Thunder even as a casual, you know that they’ve stunned teams with their double-big lineup. However, they had to take their sweet time before finally unveiling their double-big lineup to the world. Isaiah Hartenstein was in the stands for the first half of the season after suffering a devastating hand injury. Before the former Knick could return to the court, Chet Holmgren was seen in street clothes due to a hip fracture. However, the Thunder saved the best for last! After a long absence, Mark Daigneault was ready to unleash the double-big lineup. Despite a slow start, this tactic has done wonders for the Thunder.

“It’s been good on offense. It’s been good on defense. It controls the glass on both ends of the floor. Those guys work really well together,” Daigneault said. Indeed, this double-big tactic has paid off big time. The Thunder look good on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor. That’s a huge reason why they’ve been steamrolling past teams in the postseason. However, the system that we’re seeing today in reality would’ve never existed if the OKC Thunder failed to land Isaiah Hartenstein ahead of the season from New York. But it also makes you question, why would the Knicks let him go in the first place?

Why was Isaiah Hartenstein traded from the Knicks?

Isaiah Hartenstein isn’t your regular NBA center; in fact, he’s anything but regular. His journey in the league started right after he was picked as the 47th overall pick by the Houston Rockets. However, he did not hit the ground running right away. Instead, Hartenstein bounced around the league for a while before settling in the Big Apple. Then, from 2022 to 2024, the center called New York his home and quickly rose to stardom. However, things got a little tricky after his $16 million two-year contract came to an end in 2024. With the Knicks handicapped by the salary cap, it was difficult for them to tailor a good offer for Hartenstein, despite him proving his worth.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 14: Isaiah Hartenstein #55 of the New York Knicks looks to pass as Pascal Siakam #43 and Andrew Nembhard #2 of the Indiana Pacers defend during Game Five of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 14, 2024 in New York City.

It goes without saying that the Knicks wanted to retain him, but couldn’t. As for Hartenstein himself, he also admitted his heartfelt connection with the team and its fans. The big man claimed that it was “really hard” for him to bid farewell to New York. But why? That’s because it was in New York where he made his bones as one of the best centers in the league. The New York Knicks front office offered him a $72.5 million four-year deal using Early Bird Rights. However, that was no match when the OKC came in hot with a whopping $87 million three-year deal for the big man. The Thunder had an offer for Hartenstein that was too hard to refuse.

“If it wasn’t a situation like Oklahoma City with a chance to win, I don’t think I would’ve left,” Hartenstein stated in an interview with Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “I love New York. I love the front office, I loved my team. So It was definitely hard. If it wasn’t a situation where I felt like I really had a chance to win, I probably wouldn’t have left.”

Despite New York doing all it could to keep Hartenstein by offering him the maximum they could within the salary cap, Thunder’s offer proved to be too good. Not just financially, but also career-wise. But how did it come to this point?

How did Mikal Bridges’ trade impact Hartenstein’s future in New York?

Isaiah Hartenstein was making himself comfortable in the city of New York, and most fans were confident they would retain the center. However, things took a surprising turn when the Knicks’ front office decided to focus on emulating their noisy neighbors, the Boston Celtics’ blueprint of success. They decided to make a huge splash on wings and make an attempt to become the leaders in the East. How did they do that? They acquired Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets in a stunning trade.

While the Knicks did get Bridges, it did not come without a cost. To put it simply, the Knicks’ signing of Bridges made it extremely difficult for them to retain their players heading into free agency. The players in question were New York’s OG Anunoby and none other than Isaiah Hartenstein. While acquiring Bridges was a great move, they could only offer limited deals. Of course, they were keen on keeping OG Anunoby.

This left only one man in question, Hartenstein. With the Knicks already battling the luxury tax while trying to retain their core, Mikal Bridges’ arrival might’ve been the final nail in the coffin for Hartenstein’s career in the Big Apple. Although the team tried to retain him, the offer was no match for the OKC Thunder’s lucrative deal. While you might think the 26-year-old made the leap just because of the money, he had his reasons.

In fact, money wasn’t one of them. “If it wasn’t a team like OKC, I would’ve taken a pay cut because I loved it (in New York),” Hartenstein stated.

He was ready to spend the rest of his time in the league with the Knicks, even if it meant taking a pay cut. But why? It wasn’t only because he started to develop as a player in New York, but also because he started to settle down in the city with his family. He and his wife Kourtney welcomed their first child into the world in the city, and so they wanted to settle down there as well.

Why was Isaiah Hartenstein a top target for the Thunder?

Not many people knew who Isaiah Hartenstein was before his stint with the Knicks. That two-year deal for the big man proved to be the turning point of his career. He first arrived in New York with the aim of being a decent backup to Mitchell Robinson. However, he soon proved that he’s more than just a backup center who could log in for a few minutes. In fact, over his two years with the franchise, he averaged 7.4 rebounds and 6.3 points. Not just that, he also proved his worth when Mitchell Robinson was sidelined with a devastating injury. In his absence, the big man assumed the starting role and ensured the Knicks’ success.

via Imago Jan 26, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) looks to pass the ball during the second half against Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Although we are all aware of how good Isaiah Hartenstein is, that still does not provide clarity on the Thunder’s vision for the center. It was the 26-year-old’s ability to rebound and sound defensive capabilities that caught the front office’s eyes at first. However, they soon realized that there’s more to his game. While watching Hartenstein lead the team from the front during the playoffs, OKC saw the true ceiling of his potential. Hartenstein led the 2024 playoff participants in the offensive rebounds category until Dallas’ Dereck Lively II overtook him. While doing so, he almost took the Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals despite missing their starting center.

This playoff run was enough of a sample size for Mark Daigneault and Co. to focus on landing him. Of course, the fact that the Thunder were in dire need of some rebounding and interior defense also made him a priority for the franchise during the offseason. So, they decided to offer him a lucrative offer, and it paid off big time.

In Hartenstein, the Thunder now not only has a great rebounder but also a sound defender. Moreover, his partnership with the towering Chet Holmgren has made the first-seeded Thunder a defensive force. It’s only right that the team’s championship odds rose from 8 % to a whopping 12.1 % after his arrival.

Now, Isaiah Hartenstein and the Thunder are just one step away from winning their maiden championship. Will they do it? Only time will.