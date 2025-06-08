Why Was Pascal Siakam Traded From Raptors to Pacers? Truth Behind Toronto’s Midseason Move

The NBA Finals are underway. All eyes are on the matchup between two extremely talented point guards as OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander locks horns with Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton. But there’s another star that deserves all the attention in this highly intense battle for the championship between the Pacers and the Thunder. Any guesses? Yes, we’re talking about the Eastern Conference Finals MVP, Pascal Siakam. While both teams are stacked with talented players across the floor, Siakam stands out for his resilient leadership.

In fact, out of all the players, Thunder’s head coach Mark Daigneault expressed his appreciation for the 31-year-old forward. “Somebody we have high respect for and obviously a huge part of the series,” Daigneault said. He complimented Pascal Siakam’s versatility and defensive skills. However, none of us would’ve been able to witness this form of Siakam had he not left his beloved Toronto Raptors team last year. The Pacers landed the championship-winning forward from the Raptors, but why was the three-time All-Star let go by Toronto after eight years?

What did the Raptors gain in the Pascal Siakam trade?

As the Indiana Pacers celebrated their Eastern Conference Finals win over the New York Knicks, their star Pascal Siakam embraced the court. It was this moment for which the 31-year-old veteran had been brought to the vibrant city of Indianapolis. Until 2024, Siakam had spent his entire career with Toronto and was a huge contributor to their 2019 NBA Championship team. So, what led the Raptors to let go of the three-time All-Star, that too after such a long time?

Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) celebrates during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.

To put it simply, Siakam’s deal with the Raptors was coming to a close, and with the franchise heading toward a rebuild, it only made sense that both parties parted ways. This not only helped the Pacers land their target, but it also gave the Raptors a great return to help with their rebuild. While Siakam headed to Indy, Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora, and three first-round picks went to the Raptors. In a separate trade, the Pacers also received Kira Lewis and a second-round pick, who was later shipped to Toronto as well.

This gave Toronto significant assets to power its rebuild. However, that’s not it! It also kick-started a new era in the city as they reshaped their frontcourt with Bruce Brown and RJ Barrett. As for the Pacers, they got their man. A veteran who is a reliable presence within their young and gutsy team. However, more importantly, they got a battle-hardened partner for their rising superstar Tyrese Haliburton. But there’s more to it than just his veteran presence that Siakam brings to the table for the Pacers.

How does Pascal Siakam fit in the Pacers’ roster and play style?

If you’ve been watching the Indiana Pacers this season even casually, you might have noticed their fast-paced play style. It’s a major reason why they’ve been so successful against every opposition they’ve faced this season. A vital part of how the Pacers play is Siakam. The 31-year-old Pacers forward is the perfect complement to Haliburton. He’s fitted so well into the team’s system that it’s hard to believe that he joined them midway through last season. This season, Siakam has been averaging 22.2 points along with 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

This goes to show just how well he’s adapted to Indiana’s fast-paced system, despite spending eight years in Toronto. The Pacers’ start is just adding more and more weight to Pacers president Kevin Pritchard’s words back when they acquired him from the Raptors. “As a two-time All-NBA selection and two-time NBA All-Star, Pascal is a player that our organization has long admired and respected. We feel that his unique offensive skillset will complement our style of play, while his defensive versatility will be a valuable asset to our team.” Pritchard said.

Indeed, he’s been phenomenal on both ends of the court. Even opposing teams have taken note of Siakam’s incredible versatility on the floor. Mark Daigneault is also a huge fan of the 31-year-old veteran’s game. In fact, the Thunder head coach could not help but attest that selecting a player to match up against Pascal Siakam is a real headache for him and his assistants.

However, it also makes you wonder, given the player Siakam is, why didn’t the Raptors let him complete another year with the franchise and trade him midway through the season?

Why did the trade happen midseason instead of the offseason?

Winning the ring with the Toronto Raptors wasn’t the only reason Pascal Siakam felt so emotional leaving the franchise. Toronto’s “Jurassic Park” was the place that fostered his love for the game, before he even knew basketball was a lifestyle. “It was a tough moment, I think, being in Toronto … I came there as a little kid, and it was a huge part of who I am as a person. And having to leave that place was hard,” Siakam said.

Apr 26, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brodric Thomas (33) guards Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) in the fourth quarter at Amalie Arena.

However, it makes you think; if the franchise and the player shared such a special bond, why not let him complete his campaign before letting him go? Well, it’s much more complicated than it seems. The most important reason that the Raptors parted ways with their beloved forward midway through the season was his contract situation. If you’re not aware, Siakam’s deal with the Raptors was about to end, and keeping him on an expiring contract meant he could head into free agency.

So, the solution? The Raptors’ front office decided to get something in the middle of the season rather than nothing at the end of it. This provided the Pacers, who were sixth in the Eastern Conference standings at the time, a perfect opportunity to bolster their ranks. Indeed, they did just that.

This worked out well for everyone in the end, as Pascal Siakam continues his hunt for another championship with his new team.