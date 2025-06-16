Will Andrew Nembhard & Aaron Nesmith Play in Game 5 of NBA Finals? Pacers Injury Report vs OKC Thunder

Indiana was just seconds away from taking a commanding 3-1 lead; Game 4 was theirs to win, until it wasn’t. And as Oklahoma City stormed back late to tie the series, the Pacers were left searching for answers. Now, more questions need to be answered. One of them revolves around Andrew Nembhard and Aron Nesmith, two key defensive players, and whether can take the floor tonight.

Their presence may determine more than just a lineup; it could swing the championship. Game 4 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse had all the makings of a statement win for the Pacers. Controlling the tempo, they had the MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pressed for almost three quarters. They began the fourth quarter with a seven-point lead. But in the last twelve minutes, everything unraveled.

Led by SGA, the Thunder turned the game with a relentless 31-17 fourth quarter. A game that Indiana led for 40 minutes was suddenly lost. So, Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith are not just role players in the Finals; they are the Pacers’ defensive tone-setters. Fortunately, ESPN’s injury reports have declared both Nembhard and Nesmith fit to return to court.

USA Today via Reuters May 10, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) celebrates his game clinching three-point basket during game three of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

And leaving Jarace Walker and Isaiah Jackson, the entire Pacers’ locker room has a clean bill of health. Walker is down with an ankle injury and Jackson has been out for most of the season because of a torn Achilles. But the rest are eager to return to court. Taking charge for Game 5, Tyrese Haliburton said, “I have to do a better job of keeping pace in the game… I’ve got to get us playing faster down the stretch.”

Averaging 12.4 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.3 rebounds in this series, Andrew Nembhard is also drawing the unenviable task of guarding SGA. Nembhard was actually a huge reason the Pacers led for three quarters. Meanwhile, Aaron Nesmith is also a vital defensive cog, although he got fouled out during SGA’s late takeover. Let’s now see what we should expect in Game 5.

How will the Pacers line up in Game 5?

The Finals often spotlight superstars. One of them is MVP SGA, and Indiana must find a way to counter OKC’s frontrunner. These games are now going to be decided on legacy-shaping decisions. With all of his major stars available, the Pacers can be expected to stick to the same lineup that was served a defeat in game 4.

Position Starter PG Tyrese Haliburton SG Andrew Nembhard SF Aaron Nesmith PF Pascal Siakam C Myles Turner

On the other hand, game 4 saw OKC head coach add Isaiah Hartenstein to the core, switching out Cason Wallace. For them, it was a game they had to win, “This was an uphill game against a great team,” Mark Daigneault said. “I thought we gutted it out on a night where we didn’t have a lot going.” Let’s see the possible OKC starting lineup for Game 5,

Position Starter PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander SG Luguentz Dort SF Jalen Williams PF Chet Holmgren C Isaiah Hartenstein

Whichever way the game moves, it is sure to set the precedent for the rest of the series. With that in mind, which team are you hoping wins, tonight?