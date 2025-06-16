Will Pascal Siakam & Myles Turner Play Tonight in Game 5 of NBA Finals? Pacers Injury Report vs OKC Thunder

The Pacers have now officially entered the do-or-die territory of the NBA Finals. With both Indiana and the OKC Thunder deadlocked at 2-2, tonight’s Game 5 at Paycom Center looms large. In Friday’s gut-punching Game 4, Indiana watched Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder surge to a 12-1 run in the final minutes. Reclaiming their homecourt advantage, it is now best of three for the Larry O’Brien Trophy. For the Pacers, the stakes couldn’t be higher, so it is non-negotiable that their whole roster is available and effective tonight.

Pascal Siakam, the Pacers’ leading scorer in Game 4 with twenty points, has an average of 18.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, and four assists in the Finals. He has been Indiana’s best interior presence and most consistent midrange scorer and their most active rebounder. This two-way impact, against the OKC’s frontline of Chet Homglen and Isaiah Hartenstein, has been indispensable. Whereas Myles Turner has had a quieter series. Taking a dip, especially his rebounding at just nine total across the series.

Reports say Turner has been fighting an unspecified illness since Game 2, visibly impacting his energy levels. But the Indiana center, however, has said, “I’m all right…No excuses this time of year…You can’t stop the train from rolling.” Now this leads us to ask what the injury reports say. Well, the injury reports do clear Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner to return to the court tonight.

And not just them, other than Jarace Walker, who suffered from an ankle injury in the last game, no new injuries are listed. This then clears the rest of the Pacers’ roster to take the lead tonight. Isaiah Jackson, however, still remains out for the season since last November.

While Obi Toppin has filled in admirably during stretches, Indiana’s best version of itself depends on Siakam’s aggression and Turner’s rim protection. With that, let us now take a look at the possible starting lineups for the Pacers.

Which starting lineup will Rick Carlisle be using for NBA Finals Game 5?

If the Pacers intend to get their first NBA title in franchise history, it won’t come without adversity. Game 5 is more than about availability; it is about leadership, grit, and proving they can recover from a collapse. Haliburton, after the last game, said, “It’s going to be a challenge, but this group has been resilient all year. I wouldn’t want to go to war with any other group. I’m really excited about Game 5.”

While it is true, OKC shot 47.4 percent of their points, the Pacers have won on OKC ground before. Benedict Mathurin said, “We’ve won here before. For us, it’s 0-0. All we have to do is win the next game.” So, now let’s see what the starting lineups Rick Carlisle has in mind for the NBA Finals Game 5.

POSITION STARTER 2ND 3RD 4TH 5TH PG Tyrese Haliburton T.J. McConnell Andrew Nembhard Ben Sheppard RayJ Dennis SG Andrew Nembhard Ben Sheppard Bennedict Mathurin Johnny Furphy Tyrese Haliburton SF Aaron Nesmith Bennedict Mathurin Jarace Walker (OUT) Johnny Furphy Ben Sheppard PF Pascal Siakam Obi Toppin Jarace Walker (OUT) Aaron Nesmith James Johnson C Myles Turner Thomas Bryant Tony Bradley Obi Toppin Pascal Siakam

This is a legacy-defining opportunity for the Pacers. After waiting for 25 years, this is the time for Indiana to make history. So, which team will you be rooting for tonight?