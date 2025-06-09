Thunder HC Pivots to Solve Chet Holgrem & Isaiah Hartenstein Dilemma in Game 2 Changes

When a team dominates the game and still loses despite a 15-point lead, questions are bound to come. Especially after the star guard, Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, also performed with 38 points in Game 1. The questions were aimed at Mark Daigneault and his strategy that led the Pacers to make a comeback. But the Thunder coach made sure to respond as the team won game 2 convincingly, 123-107. So, did the HC make the changes that he was questioned about previously?

Before the tip of game 1, he made a considerable change in the lineup. He benched his big man, Isaiah Hartenstein, in favor of Cason Wallace. The scrutiny got even more louder as he removed Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein and opted for a smaller team in the dying minutes. The team lacked rim protection and contributed to the Pacers’ win. But in the game two victory, his Bigs contribution made a huge impact on Daigneault.

“They were both really good (Chet and Isaiah)— in both situations, I thought they gave us a huge lift on both ends of the floor. One area where we really improved tonight was our pick-and-roll coverage against their bigs. They give you a different look with the rolling, the popping, and just how they play overall.” He further added in the post game conference, “I thought we made real strides defensively in that part of the game. Both Chet and Isaiah were great. Chet, in particular — after a tough offensive night in Game 1 — bounced back the way he always does. He rose to the occasion and was really, really good tonight.”

This is a developing story…