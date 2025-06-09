Tyrese Haliburton’s Injury Noticed in Video Evidence After Struggle vs Thunder in Game 2

Game 2 of the 2025 NBA Finals didn’t exactly go Indiana’s way, and Tyrese Haliburton’s stat line tells part of the story—17 points on 7-of-13 shooting, with 3-of-8 from deep over 34 minutes. Solid numbers on paper, sure. But anyone watching could tell something was off. Haliburton’s usual zip was missing, his offensive rhythm just a little out of sync. No obvious bumps or bruises during the game, no drama with a hard fall or trainer visits. Still, that energy dip had fans and analysts raising eyebrows.

But after the final buzzer, things shifted. Postgame video showed Haliburton arriving at and leaving his press conference with a subtle but noticeable limp. Reporters quickly picked up on this detail, fueling speculation about a possible hidden injury.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Before Game 2, Tyrese Haliburton was listed as fully available, with no new injury concerns after his clutch Game 1 performance. He has battled a nagging wrist issue throughout the playoffs but hasn’t missed any action. This limp marks the first public sign of potential trouble in the Finals.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Indiana has yet to provide an official update. Whether this limp signals fatigue or something more serious remains unclear. One thing is certain: Haliburton’s health will be a key storyline as the series heats up.

Ongoing story…