NBA Gambling Probe: Terry Rozier’s Defense Says Federal Government Violated Wagering Rules

In June, the NBA, through its internal investigation, cleared Terry Rozier of his alleged illegal gambling activity. But in October, the FBI arrested the 31-year-old Miami Heat guard in Florida on the same charges. Even then, his attorney, Jim Trusty, called it wrong, and now they are asking for a dismissal.

Rozier had already pleaded not guilty earlier this month. As per documents provided to USA TODAY Sports on Tuesday, Dec. 23, the attorneys claimed that federal prosecutors in the case are overreaching. Trusty stated the federal government is attempting to “enforce its view of integrity in sports wagering,” claiming that those allegations are a violation of the wagering rules set by state-licensed betting companies.

“The government has billed this case as involving ‘insider betting’ and ‘rigging’ professional basketball games,” Trusty wrote. “But the indictment alleges something less headline-worthy: that some bettors broke certain sportsbooks’ terms of use against wagering based on non-public information and ‘straw betting.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rozier has only been charged in the indictment involving illegal gambling on games. However, authorities said in October that the investigation is still ongoing. Thus, the NBA placed the Heat guard on immediate and indefinite leave. So, his attorneys are asking a federal judge to dismiss the two felony charges he’s facing for his alleged role in the NBA’s wide-ranging gambling scandal, according to a new motion filed on Rozier’s behalf.

Terry Rozier also said that the government’s case is “limited,” since the indictment features only one instance of alleged illegal behavior by Rozier. The incident is from March 2023, while he was part of the Hornets. He is accused of telling his childhood friend he would pretend to be hurt and “prematurely remove himself from the game in the first quarter.”

His friend, De’Niro Laster, is accused of selling the information to bettors. The case is important, since Rozier did as he said, finishing with five points and two assists—well below his season averages. He played only 10 minutes before a foot injury. His lawyers noted that the indictment does not allege that he ever placed a bet on any NBA game, nor does it allege that he knew Laster intended to sell his tip to others or that using it to place wagers would violate the sportsbooks’ terms of service. Importantly, they said the player was really injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Terry Rozier and Laster face charges of conspiring to engage in money laundering and conspiring to commit wire fraud as part of a larger investigation that involves more than 30 other people.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Adam Silver provides some relief for the Miami Heat

While the FBI is looking for more proof, the NBA had already cleared the 31-year-0ld. They confirmed that the injury was real and said the team doctors even sent the MRI. So the heat is on the commissioner, as this has been a dark patch for the league. In a similar case last season, Jontay Porter pleaded guilty to the charges of illegal gambling. The NBA banned him for life, setting the possible precedent for such delicate and exploitative actions.

As the Terry Rozier case is ongoing, Adam Silver finally broke his silence a few days ago. “I’m incredibly sympathetic to the Heat and to their fans,” he said before the NBA Cup Final. He called it an unprecedented situation with no “obvious solution” for the Heat in terms of the trade situation. Rozier can’t play and isn’t receiving his salary, but his $26.6 million contract still counts, taking up about 17% of Miami’s cap space. That money is currently sitting in an interest-bearing account until the case is resolved.

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, the league is at least exploring ways to help the Miami Heat by potentially providing some form of cap relief. They can also keep Rozier’s deal on the books and use it as an expiring contract in a future trade. Whatever Silver decides will set a precedent. But if Terry Rozier is guilty, then the questions will be raised about the NBA’s internal inquiry.