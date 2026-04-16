NBA Gives Luka Doncic a Major Lifeline While Rejecting Anthony Edwards’ Plea

Just when it felt like the season belonged to them, everything changed. Luka Doncic and Cade Cunningham were in full control, torching up the league night after night, until their bodies gave in. One pulled up with a grade 2 hamstring injury, and the other suffered a collapsed lung. They fell one game short of the 65 mark, but after what they showed, the league found a way to reward them.

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On Thursday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported, “Just in: The NBA and NBPA have ruled in favor of Lakers’ Luka Doncic and Pistons’ Cade Cunningham on their Extraordinary Circumstances Challenge for the 65-game award rule, making both eligible for all 2025-26 season honors such as MVP and All-NBA teams, sources tell ESPN.”

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Luka Doncic, the fresh scoring champion of the season, has averaged 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists across 64 games. Meanwhile, Cade Cunningham has averaged 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 9.9 assists in 64 games. Therefore, given their performance this season, the league’s consideration feels like a renewed lifeline, which it actually is.

The NBA’s Extraordinary Circumstances Challenge is a last-ditch lifeline for players who fall short of the 65-game rule for reasons beyond their control. It gives stars like Luka Doncic and Cade Cunningham a shot at staying in the awards race despite missing games. However, the bar is steep. A player must prove those absences were unavoidable and, more importantly, that his performance across the season still met award-level standards.

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The league reserves this path for rare cases, not everyday injuries or planned rest. It built the 65-game cutoff to protect credibility, so exceptions stay limited. It also runs separately from protections tied to late-season injuries. In short, it is a narrow door. Now, if the NBA can carve out exceptions, then the 65-game rule stops feeling like a firm rule and more like a selective filter.

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Meanwhile, the league has denied Anthony Edwards’ Extraordinary Circumstances Challenge for the 65-game rule. But why?

Different treatment for Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards

Edwards filed a challenge after the season. He played 60 qualifying games. But he fell short of the 65-game requirement. Shams Charania explained that Luka Doncic missed two games in December for the birth of his child overseas.

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Meanwhile, Cade Cunningham battled through a collapsed lung. Both cases held weight. However, Anthony Edwards also pushed for an exception after 60 games. His appeal even reached an independent arbitrator. Still, it failed. And now, unlike Luka and Cade, Edwards remains out of the awards race.

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Imago Apr 3, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives unsuccessfully for a dunk against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Antman fell short of the 65-game mark and lost his appeal, so his season ended without awards. That decision hits hard. He averaged 28.8 points and carried the Timberwolves back to the playoffs. Moreover, he looked like a clear All-NBA pick. However, rules held firm here. And Edwards, unlike Luka Doncic, will now watch the honors race from the outside.

The line between rule and exception just got blurred. Luka Doncic and Cade Cunningham stay alive because the league made room. However, Anthony Edwards gets shut out despite a strong case. The 65-game rule, although controversial, played dual roles in this case.