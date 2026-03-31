NBA Greenlights $4.25B Sale of Portland Trail Blazers to Dallas-Based Billionaire

The NBA Board of Governors has been busy this week. Right after voting to expand the league to Seattle and Las Vegas, it is now welcoming a new arrival. The board has voted for the sale of the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, March 30. According to an official statement from the league, an investor group led by Tom Dundon will soon take over the Blazers. While the official price tag was not disclosed, reports claim that the valuation sits at approximately $4.25 billion, a starkly different figure from the $7 to $10 billion entry fee for the brand new franchises.

The billionaire Tom Dundon is from Mavericks town, Dallas. Some of his co-owners have Oregon ties, including Sheel Tyle, whose wife, Dr. Sejal Hathi is the director of the Oregon Health Authority. With the NBA Board of Governors’ blessing, his ownership group will purchase the Blazers from the estate of Paul Allen.

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The official statement read, “The NBA Board of Governors has approved the sale of the controlling interest in the Portland Trail Blazers to an investor group led by Tom Dundon, who will serve as the Trail Blazers’ Governor. The transaction is expected to close this week.”

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Details of the sale though are still a little obscure. Reports state that the sale will go down in a two-part deal. 80.1% is being bought at a $4 billion valuation by March 31. The remaining 19.9% will be bought at a $4.5 billion valuation and will close no later than September 1, 2028.

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The valuation highlights the rising franchise costs in the NBA after a new $72 billion media rights deal. With expansion around the corner, Portland’s sale reflects a changing landscape within the NBA Board of Governors as much as on the court.

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The NBA has approved the sale of the controlling interest. Bert Kolde, the incumbent vice chairman of the Blazers (as well as the Seattle Seahawks), will oversee board meetings but will have no involvement in administrative and governing responsibilities.

Tom Dundon could rescue the Trail Blazers

The Blazers have been under Paul Allen and his sister, Jody’s ownership since 1988. Allen passed away from Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma in 2018 and his sister managed the team. In May 2025, she put the team up for sale with the intention to donate all proceeds to charity.

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Tom Dundon had reached a tentative agreement to purchase the team in August 2025. At that time, there was a fear that the Texas resident would relocate the team out of Rose City.

More upheaval came in October. The Blazers head coach, Chauncey Billups was arrested in the FBI’s crackdown on illegal gambling within the NBA. During those uncertain times, Dundon’s group, however, reassured the city that the Blazers will remain in Portland.

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One of the first orders of business for the new owners would likely be the renovation of the Moda Center. The Oregan legislature has already approved $365 million in state-issued bonds to improve the arena. Adam Silver also met with officials to discuss the next steps, further confirming that the team is staying in their original home.

Besides, Dundon doesn’t have a habit of relocating his teams. He also owns the NHL team, Carolina Hurricanes since 2018. He’s also invested in Top Golf and in pickleball teams.

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His ownership style in the other teams has been diverting resources towards players. The Hurricanes have one of the highest payrolls under him. The result has seen multiple playoff appearances for the Hurricanes and turning a small franchise into perennial Stanley Cup contenders. He sold a minority stake in the Hurricanes for $2.66 billion earlier this month, leaving him a sizable fortune to invest in his new basketball venture.

At this time, with their star acquisition Damian Lillard sidelined, the Blazers need an aggressive negotiator and analytics-driven tactician like Tom Dundon to breathe some life back into the franchise.