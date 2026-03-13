NBA Honors LeBron James With Special Jersey Patch Over Historic Milestone Ahead of Lakers-Bulls

LeBron James is no stranger to commemoration. Over his storied career, he has been honored time and time again, and as he continues to break records, those moments of recognition grow increasingly significant. Now, ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Chicago Bulls, a new celebration of James’ achievements has been revealed.

In NBA posts on social media, it was revealed that James will wear a special patch on the left side of his jersey to honor him becoming the all-time leader in made field goals. The record-breaking achievement has only further cemented his place amongst the greatest players in league history, and the NBA is making sure that everyone recognizes the significance.

James surpassed Hall of Fame center and Laker legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to take over the record, which previously stood at 15,837 made baskets. The King achieved this in a game against the Denver Nuggets on March 5th, which the team unfortunately lost.

The moment itself was in the first half, when the King buried a turnaround fadeaway on Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji for his third field goal of the night about 20 seconds before the end of the half.

“I grew up watching, reading [about], idolizing a lot of the greats,” James said after the game where he passed Abdul-Jabbar. “If I ever was able to be part of the NBA, I wanted to put myself in position that I can be named with some of the greats.”

For now, the next record James is chasing is the one for most games played, where he sits five games behind Celtics legend Robert Parish’s figure of 1,611 for first place.

However, this isn’t the first commemorative patch James has received from the NBA this season.

LeBron James’ Other Jersey Patch Celebrates Record 23 Seasons In the NBA

Earlier this season, back in January, it was announced by the league that LeBron James would be changed slightly, with a patch on the upper right chest to celebrate his 23rd season in the league, an NBA record.

Imago Jan 24, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The patch itself features a silhouette of his famous pre-game chalk-toss routine, along with three colored stripes representing the teams he has played for: the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Miami Heat, and the Los Angeles Lakers. At the time, reports said that the patch would be worn for every one of the King’s remaining games this season.

Notably though, this patch was removed after every game from his jersey to be dated and shipped to Topps’ production facility in Dallas, where it is authenticated before insertion into trading cards.

Patches of this kind are a new development on the part of Topps, which also had rookies wearing a “Debut Patch” during their first career games starting this season. In addition to this, last season’s MVP, Rookie of the Year, and Defensive Player of the Year in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Stephon Castle, and Evan Mobley wear a special gold NBA logo on the back of their uniforms. All of these effects are eventually used in trading cards.

Today, the 23rd season patch is being replaced, but it’s unclear if this will continue.