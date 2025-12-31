NBA Hot Takes for 2026 ft. Lakers’ and Celtics’ Playoffs Chances

Just before this season, LeBron James called the hot culture take tiring. No doubt those statements are often exaggerated. That’s why looking back at those takes makes it more interesting. With one-third of the season already done, here is what we can expect from 2026. Two of the most historic teams in the league have had contrasting offseasons, and their playoff fate is also interesting.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

1. The Los Angeles Lakers won’t get past round 1

Many expected JJ Redick’s team to take the next leap after finishing 3rd in the West last season. It is also the first full season with Luka Doncic and the potential final season of LeBron James with the Lakers. Yet, the dynamics are not working out so far. They did have a good offseason in terms of adding value, but they definitely didn’t push their chips in. The Purple and Gold franchise not being good enough is evidently visible.

ADVERTISEMENT

The biggest indicator is that they still haven’t taken a single-digit loss all season. In the last 10 games, they have lost 6 already, including losing 3 games back-to-back. Their biggest problem remains their starting 5, who can’t defend. Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, and center Deandre Ayton have allowed 120.7 points per 100 possessions. They have played 76 minutes entering Christmas and were outscored by 15 points. Plus, the Lakers rank 18th in 3-point attempts allowed per game. Wait, there are more concerns.

Imago Feb 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Only the Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Pelicans, Jazz, and Sacramento Kings permit a higher overall field goal percentage than the Lakers (48.6 percent). These issues trace back to their superstar trio of Doncic, Reaves, and James. In 423 minutes last regular season, the Lakers allowed 117.7 points per 100 possessions with that star threesome on the floor. Even in the playoffs, the defense cost them the series against Minnesota, where the Lakers only won one game.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 140 minutes against the Timberwolves, they allowed 117.2 points per 100 possessions. Instead of improving the trio and the Lakers are yet to fix this problem. This season, the Lakers allowed 118.7 points per 100 possessions with Doncic, James, and Reaves on the floor. All the signs are pointing towards the Lakers not finishing in the top 4, and will ultimately face either the OKC, Nuggets, Spurs, or Rockets.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Jonathan Kuminga becomes an All-Star-level player after the trade

The Golden State Warriors’ offseason was a real head-scratcher. It basically came down to figuring out Jonathan Kuminga’s next contract, a two-year, $48.5 million deal with a team option. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the second year of the deal has a team option that is “designed for the contract to be ripped up” and allows Kuminga to jump into free agency.

Plus, this allows the Warriors to trade Jonathan Kuminga mid-season, starting January 15. That seems to be the plan as the Warriors star racked up four-straight DNPs and seven in his last eight games. The 23-year-old got another gut punch when Steve Kerr used all but one of their 14 players against the Nets, with Kuminga the only available piece on the bench.

Imago Nov 5, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (1) walks off the court after being removed from the game during the fourth quarter of the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Despite signing the contract with a team option, the trust issues continue between the head coach and JK. In December, they lost three straight games, and Jonathan Kuminga sat out two losses and logged just nine and a half minutes against Phoenix. He has been patient with his time, and when he gets the chance, the results favor the Congolese forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the last two seasons, he’s averaged 15.8 points on 49.9% shooting in 25.6 minutes per game. The script changes when he gains more control. As a starter, the numbers climb to 17.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 51.4% efficiency. It was even visible when he stepped up in the Golden State in the absence of Stephen Curry in the playoffs. As Chef Curry was injured against Minnesota, JK averaged 24.2 points in the final four games. After the impending trade, he would be part of a team that could give him the freedom to ball out.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Kevin Durant’s addition won’t help the Rockets beat OKC or the Spurs

After losing to the Warriors in the first round, the Houston Rockets were looking for a big change. It even involved a historic seven-team NBA trade in July 2025 to acquire Kevin Durant. They are 20-10, and December wasn’t kind until those Christmas games. After the Clippers’ loss, they were 4-6 in December. In fact, the team’s defensive issues increased.

From the October 21 regular-season opener through November, Houston ranked No. 2 (110.3) in the NBA in defense. But in their 4-6 (.400) December, the Rockets are No. 23 (117.8) in defensive rating. In those last five games, which include four losses, they were No. 27 (122.3) among the league’s 30 teams. Meanwhile, Houston’s struggles might be due to Durant not being fully integrated into their system yet.

Imago Oct 8, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) dribbles the ball during the third quarter against the Utah Jazz at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

They have been relying on young superstars to bail them out of a tough situation. In the overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets, Durant took just three shots in the fourth quarter. He even missed two of them as Alperen Sengun took seven shots and missed just two. Even in OT, KD had just one shot, which he missed. So, what should have been an easy upgrade for the Rockets, they are still trying to find the balance.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Celtics win the East without Tatum

After the brutal Jayson Tatum injury, the Boston Celtics‘ issues continued. Some were already calling it a gap year for Beantown, and the front office chose to part ways with Kristaps Porziņģis, Jrue Holiday, and Al Horford. With Jaylen Brown and Derrick White leading the team, they have beaten those expectations and are now 3rd in the East. They are 7-3 in the last 10 and continue to rack up important wins.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Celtics picked up one of their biggest wins of the 2025-26 campaign when they handed the New York Knicks a 123-117 defeat. After a slow start to the season, the C’s have begun to find their way. Thanks to a 42-point outing from Jaylen Brown, Boston managed to get some revenge against New York after it eliminated the Celtics from the playoffs last year. Even against the Pacers, Boston came back from a 20-point deficit to overpower Indiana 103-95.

Imago Oct 22, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) sits on the bench with teammates during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Players like Jordan Walsh, Josh Minott, Hugo Gonzalez, and Baylor Scheierman have excelled in executing their roles. Walsh and Minott provide two superb wing defenders who can take the pressure off Brown from guarding the star players every night. Gonzalez continues his hostile plays, and his rebounding has been critical for the Celtics. And Scheierman has done a fine job as the primary ball-handler in certain actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Tatum has been out of action since May after sustaining an Achilles injury, he is still doing everything feasible to make a comeback this season. A full season shutdown has never been declared yet. By the time he hits the court, the Celtics would have wrapped up the Eastern Conference.