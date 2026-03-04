NBA Insider Clears the Air on Luka Doncic–JJ Redick Heated Exchange From Lakers-Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers have been under intense scrutiny lately. During a game against the Golden State Warriors, cameras caught superstar Luka Doncic locked in an animated discussion with head coach JJ Redick, with multiple teammates having to hold the star back from reengaging. It sparked league-wide speculation about their relationship, but now Dave McMenamin is providing an update.

“I checked into this with people around the league and within the team, and I’ll just tell you my reporting,” McMenamin said on NBA Today. “A league source said when he saw the video, ‘LA is different, the smallest thing becomes the biggest thing.’ A source close to Luka told me that him and JJ have a strong, close relationship that dates back nearly a decade, and they’re both fiercely competitive, and they push one another.”

These were just a few of the inside sources that McMenamin referred to during his segment on air. He pointed to a team source which told him to “find a star” throughout the league who isn’t annoyed in the middle of a streak of losses.

Entering the game against the Warriors, the Lakers had been struggling. The team had lost three straight, as well as five of their last seven, and with Doncic being one of the most competitive stars in the league, he’s not going to be quiet about his frustration.

Doncic is known to regularly argue with referees, opposing players, and even fans during games, and with first time head coach JJ Redick also being known as an outspoken personality, some interactions are bound to get heated. According to McMenamin, though, rumors of a rift are overblown.

“it’s much ado about nothing, but hey, we know the internet likes to have their fun,” McMenamin summed up. “If you have been around an NBA basketball team full of people who live for competition, sometimes it gets a little messy when they’re trying to go towards a common goal.”

Inside Luka Doncic and JJ Redick’s Competitive Bond That’s Over A Decade Old

Like McMenamin described, Redick’s first tenure as Lakers head coach isn’t the first time he’s interacted with Luka Doncic. The two have had a relationship stretching back to the coach’s days as a player, and the two were even briefly teammates.

Even after Redick retired, the two remained close, with Doncic making multiple appearances on Redick’s Old Man and the Three podcast. That friendly relationship has stretched into their current dynamic as head coach and player. Just a few weeks ago, Doncic and Redick were caught on camera during a joke-argument about what kind of jacket the Slovenian was wearing.

Soon afterward, the guard gifted his coach the same jacket before one of the games, catching Redick by surprise and prompting him to start the joke argument again while thanking him.

Knowing how comfortable the two seem around each other, the moment from the sideline against the Warriors is just mild friction, something that’s bound to happen when two heated competitors are working towards the same goal.