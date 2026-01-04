NBA Insider Drops Injury Update On Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, & Jonathan Kuminga Ahead Of Warriors vs Jazz

The Golden State Warriors have faced a series of challenges early in the season, including injury woes, tough scheduling, and insufficient contributions from overburdened role players. Now, as the team prepares to face off against the Utah Jazz, an update on Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Jonathan Kuminga has surfaced.

According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Warriors have cleared Curry and Butler for tonight’s game. Both players were previously listed as questionable due to an ankle injury for Curry and an illness for Butler, which caused the pair to miss the team’s last game yesterday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Kuminga was also upgraded to ‘probable’ after being listed as questionable with back soreness, which has now been identified more clearly as bilateral lower back soreness. However, given that the forward has been relegated to the bench even when healthy recently, so his playing time is up to Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

Kuminga in particular was an unexpected scratch yesterday, especially with Kerr telling reporters before the game that he was going to be back in the ream’s rotation against the Thunder. Just a few hours before the game, Kuminga was added to the injury report, and Kerr was unclear if it would linger or not.

Tonight’s game also marks the return of veteran forward Draymond Green from ‘rest management,’ which sidelined him during the Thunder matchup, which the team lost by 37 points. After that game, Kerr told reporters:

“The schedule is what it is… When you have an older team, you have to navigate it as best you can. We’re trying to do that.”

Stephen Curry and Golden State Warriors Looking Ahead to Utah Jazz Game After Injury Clarity

With Steve Kerr making it clear that the absences against Oklahoma City were less about standing and more about surviving through a brutal stretch, Stephen Curry, Butler, and Green all sitting out makes much more sense. All of this falls under the same umbrella of managing an old roster across tough stretches, including their current one, which includes five games in seven days. With a long homestand ahead of them, the Jazz matchup is a chance for the Warriors to get right.

Imago Nov 16, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks to guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Draymond Green (23) during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The context matters after the blowout loss yesterday. With just 10 healthy players, minutes piled up quickly, and the game was decided quite early. Pat Spencer logged 31 minutes, Al Horford had to play an extended run, and many role players were stretched beyond their usual roles. Golden State is unlikely to repeat this approach tonight, on the second night of the back-to-back, especially with Horford sitting.

Utah arrives rested but still missing pieces. The Jazz lost to the LA Clippers a few days ago and are a bit more rested, but injuries are still a concern. Lauri Markkanen missed his first game of the season against them with a bruised knee, and Keyonte George and Ace Bailey were sidelined as well. Their absence opened up playing opportunity for reserve guard Brice Sensabaugh, who has responded with increased offensive production.