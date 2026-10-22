NBA Insider Drops Major Update on Kristaps Porzingis’ NBA Future Amid Warriors Trade Rumor

The Golden State Warriors are exploring trade options for Kristaps Porziņģis as the center weighs his future in basketball amid ongoing health concerns. According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the team is preparing for the possibility that Porziņģis could step away from the game if his condition does not improve.

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Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Charania reported that Golden State had started exploring trade routes for Porziņģis. “I’m told he’s at the point now where he is seriously contemplating his basketball future and where that could go,” Charania said.

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Charania also reported that Porziņģis is experiencing recurring symptoms associated with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), a condition affecting the autonomic nervous system. The Warriors have confirmed that he is out indefinitely because of a health issue, but have not publicly confirmed whether his current absence is directly related to POTS.

The latest report contrasts with Porziņģis’ October 14 update, when he offered a more hopeful outlook on his recovery. “Hello people, I’m working with doctors and experts to figure out how to be fully back to good health asap. Honestly, I’m getting better and better. I just have to stay patient, and I believe I’ll be feeling great again soon,” he wrote on social media.

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Despite that optimism, Porziņģis remains out indefinitely and did not travel with Golden State for its season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Warriors have yet to provide a timeline for his return.

Health problems have disrupted Porziņģis’ career before. He played through injuries during Boston’s 2024 championship run and later dealt with an illness during the 2024-25 season that he subsequently identified as POTS. The condition limited his availability during Boston’s Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks.

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Golden State acquired Porziņģis from Atlanta in February, and he averaged 16.1 points and 5.3 rebounds across 15 appearances for the Warriors. His shooting range and rim protection made him a valuable option at center, but his latest absence leaves the team uncertain about how much it can rely on him this season.

His contract could make a trade possible. Porziņģis signed a two-year, $40 million deal with Golden State in June. He is due $20 million this season, while only $3 million of his $20 million salary for 2027-28 is guaranteed. That structure could help the Warriors explore roster changes, although his health situation may complicate negotiations.

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The Warriors are already short-handed. Jimmy Butler is recovering from a torn right ACL, while Moses Moody suffered a ruptured left patellar tendon. Charania estimated that players expected to miss a significant part of the season, or potentially all of it, account for around $89 million in salary, excluding Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

With Porziņģis unavailable, Green and Al Horford have been handling center minutes. Charles Bassey has also been dealing with a knee issue, while rookie Graham Ike could receive opportunities as coach Steve Kerr adjusts the rotation.

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Kerr has made clear that the player’s well-being comes first. As reported by Heavy, he said, “We’re going to give Kristaps every bit of support that we have.”

The Warriors have not confirmed a trade, and Porziņģis has not announced a decision to retire. For now, Golden State is exploring its options while the center focuses on his health, leaving his future with the team uncertain.