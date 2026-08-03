NBA Insider Marc Stein Clarifies Reports on Luka Doncic and Cooper Flagg Collaboration in Los Angeles

Did Cooper Flagg really say he was meeting Luka Doncic? Reports of the former Mavericks cornerstone meeting the franchise’s new superstar emerged on Sunday evening, sparking excitement among Dallas fans. However, NBA insider Marc Stein quickly poured cold water on the speculation, dismissing any such collaboration.

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A popular social media account, MavsMuse on X, stated, “Per my sources, Cooper Flagg is flying out to Los Angeles tomorrow to play some golf with… Luka Dončić 👀.”

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MavsMuse is a fan-run Dallas Mavericks news and commentary account on X with more than 62,000 followers. The account frequently shares team news, rumors, and highlights, and on Sunday, it posted what it described as firsthand information about Cooper Flagg meeting Luka Doncic. A few hours later, however, NBA insider Marc Stein bluntly shut down the report.

“Not sure who actually believed this one … but for those asking: There’s no golf summit scheduled tomorrow in LA. Luka Dončić is in Slovenia and will be for the whole offseason. Cooper Flagg is training in Maine and occasionally Dallas all summer. See you Monday on @DLLS_Mavs !”

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The original report also came with an interesting twist. The person behind the claim later explained that he had run into Flagg at a golf course in Dallas and said the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year had mentioned the Luka connection directly

“I trust Marc Steins reporting more than I trust everyone else on earth combined, so this hurts lol… But in all honesty I ran into Coop at a golf course in Dallas today and that’s what he told me verbatim, so he might’ve just been trolling me 👌.”

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While there is no confirmed Luka-Flagg offseason workout or golf session taking place, both players are using the summer to prepare individually for what could be an important season ahead.

As Stein noted, Luka Doncic is spending the offseason in his home country of Slovenia, but he won’t be alone for long. According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Doncic will host the entire Lakers roster in Slovenia for a four-day minicamp in August. The gathering will reportedly include “workouts, golf, and some Ljubljana tourism and bonding” ahead of training camp. It won’t be the first time Doncic has organized an off-court experience for his Lakers teammates.

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In October 2025, the Slovenian star arranged and paid for a team-building day at the Porsche Experience Center in Southern California, further strengthening the chemistry within the group.

Meanwhile, Flagg has spent some time on the golf course this summer, but his focus on improving his game hasn’t wavered. The reigning Rookie of the Year has continued to put in work on the hardwood as he prepares for his second NBA season.

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Videos have surfaced of Cooper Flagg working on reverse layups, floaters, and escape dribbles this offseason. Earlier this week, his longtime player development coach, Matt MacKenzie, said Flagg’s summer focus also includes durability, three-point shooting, finishing through contact, and decision-making.

That said, a Doncic-Flagg workout would be a treat for fans, but for now, both stars remain focused on preparing for the season ahead.