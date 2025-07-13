NBA Insider Reveals Devin Booker’s Mood After Kevin Durant Trade

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

“Devin Booker is the embodiment of the Phoenix Suns, representing the best of our organization, our community, and our future,” said Suns owner Mat Ishbia—and honestly, could there be a more perfect way to put it? He was quoted as saying this after the Suns locked in Booker with the highest annual extension salary in NBA history. If you’re going to celebrate news this big, it may as well be in Vegas, right? Now in his 11th season with Phoenix, Booker isn’t just the face of the team. He’s the heart of it.

Last season, Devin Booker became the Suns’ all-time leading scorer. Sure, the team only won 36 games and missed the playoffs, but this new deal? It says everything. Phoenix isn’t letting go of their guy. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Booker just agreed to a two-year, $145 million max extension that keeps him with the Suns through 2029-30. It’s his third extension since being drafted 13th overall back in 2015. And through it all, Booker’s been clear—he wants to stay in Phoenix and win a title right here.

And now, thanks to Shams Charania, we’re getting a little more insight into how things feel inside the Suns’ camp—and especially for Booker. In a recent video report, Charania said, “They’ve [the Suns] made moves to bring in more bodies. Obviously a lot of youth, and so you’re seeing a team kind of change its direction from a veteran-laden team to a team that’s more scrappy, a younger team, and Booker himself committed to that deal, 2 years, 145.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PHNX Suns (@phnx_suns) Expand Post

But what really stood out? The part about Booker showing up, not just in name, but in action. “I’m told he’s been working out with players on the Suns, the young players on the Suns over the last week, two weeks. So he’s like fully immersed himself with this team with Jalen Green, with Dillon Brooks, and the whole Phoenix Suns team flew out to Vegas to be a part of his moment,” Shams added. The whole squad showing up for him, and him putting in work with the younger guys? That’s the kind of energy that builds real chemistry. Or as Shams summed it up, “So I think it speaks a lot to the camaraderie. So I don’t know if it leads to better results, I think from a feel perspective, there will be… they’re hoping around the team.

Right after practice on July 9, the Suns made their way to Las Vegas for the 2K26 NBA Summer League. “I’m told they surprised him with a team dinner at Delilah (restaurant) at the Wynn (casino),” said Charania. And why wouldn’t they? He’s still in the second year of that massive four-year, $220.4 million extension he signed in 2022. With this new contract, Devin Booker is now locked in for a total of five years and $316 million, the biggest total contract in franchise history. His $72.5 million annual salary also makes it the richest per-year deal in NBA history, topping Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s $285 million extension with the Thunder.

Booker followed up his new deal with a heartfelt message to the fans and the organization: “This moment means so much to me and my family. Ten years ago, my NBA dreams became reality when I was drafted here and Phoenix is my home. I love this city and am proud of what we have accomplished throughout my decade here…” Still, after a 36–46 season and missing the playoffs despite having the highest payroll in league history, the Suns are clearly in reset mode. That includes the blockbuster move that sent 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets.

Kevin Durant’s historic 7-trade deal with Houston

Back in 2009, a young Kevin Durant tweeted that he was headed to Houston. At the time, it was just a casual update. But 15 years later, that tweet has aged like prophecy. On July 6, 2025, Durant was officially traded to the Houston Rockets in what became the biggest trade in NBA history—a seven-team blockbuster involving 13 players, six draft picks, and teams like the Suns, Rockets, Lakers, Warriors, and more. Durant, now 36, was the centerpiece. The Suns received Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, along with five second-rounders. “Being part of the Houston Rockets, I’m looking forward to it. It’s a crazy, crazy couple weeks, but I’m glad it’s over with,” Durant said after the trade. He also confirmed Phoenix gave him a say in the process: “I gave them some of my destinations, and here we are.”

via Imago Mar 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrates after a play during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Durant exits Phoenix after an up-and-down run. The so-called “Big Three” of KD, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal never lived up to expectations. The Suns were bounced in the first round in 2024 and missed the playoffs in 2025, despite having the highest payroll in NBA history. So, they hit the reset button. But Durant leaves behind elite production—he averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and shot 52.7% from the field and 43% from three last season. At 36, he still made his 15th All-Star team and is eligible for a two-year, $122 million extension next summer. In his goodbye message, Durant wrote: “My time in Phoenix has come to an end. All these stops along the journey have really impacted me in a positive way… it’s all a family that I’m grateful to be a part of, no matter what.”

Houston, meanwhile, is officially back in the mix. Coming off a 52–30 season and a playoff appearance, the Rockets added not just Durant, but also Clint Capela and Dorian Finney-Smith. Durant joins rising stars like Amen Thompson and Alperen Şengün, forming a roster that’s ready to compete in the West. Trading away Green was a bold move, but the Rockets clearly believe KD can lift them to contender status. It’s a full-circle moment for Kevin Durant—and a massive swing by a Rockets team hungry to win now.