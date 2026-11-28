It’s been three weeks since Kristaps Porzingis announced his decision to step away from basketball. But the Latvian center’s two-year $40 million contract is still a huge downside on the Golden State Warriors payroll. In the Orlando Magic they might have a perfect trade partner, but the transaction is not straightforward.

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“The Magic are known as a team that needs to shed money,” said Marc Stein on Friday’s episode of the ALL NBA podcast. “So theoretically that’s where you get a match where you say ‘Okay, Orlando could really use the Porzingis contract because if they trade Wendell Carter to Golden State, they could buy Porzingis out and realize a lot of financial savings,’ but generally speaking, teams that are talking to the Warriors want Golden State to sweeten trade offers with draft picks. The Magic aren’t just going to trade Wendell Carter Jr. to the Warriors, they would want draft compensation and the Warriors have to decide, ‘Do we want to put draft compensation into an in-season deal?’ or ‘Do we want to keep all our draft compensation for maybe off-season swings that might be more grandiose?’

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“The Porzingis contract does hold appeal and it should hold appeal to teams that are facing financial troubles because he’s making $20 million this season, only $3 million next season is guaranteed, but more importantly than all that, the rumbles are that he’s open to a buyout. So if you’re team X, you trade for that contract and you buy him out, you’ve probably saved yourself millions and millions of dollars, but it’s still even saying all that, it’s easier said than done for a trade to materialize.”

For weeks Wendell Carter has been reportedly a great option for the Warriors to replace Kristaps Porzingis. The Magic are also looking for partners to navigate and avoid the second apron. Paolo Banchero’s $47.8 million, Franz Wagner’s $44.8 million, and Desmond Bane’s $39.4 million take away Orlando’s majority of the cap space.

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Then Jalen Suggs’ five-year, $150 million extension adds another financial implication. As per Spotrac, Magic has $221.6 million on its payroll this season, which is $12.6 million over the first apron and $100K below the second apron. Even next year, the situation is similar.

Yossi Gozlan’s cap sheet states that Orlando will have just $11.6 million in luxury tax room. Further, they are just $19.3 million in the first apron space and $32.8 million in the second apron space. That’s why Carter Jr. remains an option for the league’s rivals, including the Warriors.

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Currently, the Magic center is on $18.1 million for the 2026–27 season and $19.6 million for the next season. On paper, it is similar to what Kristaps Porzingis earns with the Warriors. So, Orlando would create the cap space needed, and Golden State would get their big.

Carter Jr. is averaging 12.5 points and 8.8 rebounds per game on 54.7% shooting from the field and 38.6% shooting from the 3-point line. Interestingly, both figures are career highs for the 27-year-old Orlando star. Plus, he is attempting 2.6 attempts from beyond the arc per game, which again solves Steve Kerr’s floor spacing problem.

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But Orlando would need some extra compensation to get this deal over the line. And Carter Jr. is not the only player who has been linked with the Warriors. Even the Milwaukee Bucks in their post-Giannis era are looking at options.

Previously, Brett Siegel reported Myles Turner being another big option to chase for the Warriors. “While willing to give up Myles Turner for Porzingis’ contract, the Bucks have wanted draft compensation from the Warriors, something that isn’t on the table, sources said.”

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Amid this situation, Porzingis’ salary gives the team the option to clear significant cap space immediately. Siegel also reported that the Latvian center could even forfeit over 60% of his salary after the trade. But teams like the Bucks and the Magic would accept it, apparently, if draft compensation is attached.