NBA Investigation Backfires on Giannis Antetokounmpo as Bucks Reveal Surprising Details

Things are getting messy in Milwaukee Bucks land. Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t staying quiet. What started as an injury update has spiraled into raised eyebrows, league scrutiny, and mixed signals flying everywhere. Giannis says he’s ready to play right away. But the Bucks say, not so fast. And just when it seemed confusing enough, Saturday rolled in and somehow made the whole situation even stranger.

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ESPN’s Shams Charania reported, “The Bucks have told NBA investigators that Giannis Antetokounmpo declined the opportunity to play 3-on-3 scrimmages as part of return protocol from a mid-March knee injury, per ESPN sources. Antetokounmpo told the league he is healthy enough to resume action.”

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Following Giannis’ knee hyperextension injury on March 15, the team ruled him out of the upcoming games. In fact, reports said that they were planning on shutting him down for the rest of the regular season. However, after opposing opinions from Antetokounmpo, it looks like the team might have wanted him to enter the 3-on-3 scrimmage. Now, why is this important?

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A 3-on-3 scrimmage sits right in the sweet spot between rehab and real games. It pushes the knee into true basketball chaos—sharp cuts, hard stops, body contact, quick reads, and repeated bursts of effort. So, it answers the big question: can the body handle the grind again? Moreover, it brings pressure without full-game risk, which makes it the perfect testing ground before a full green light.

Meanwhile, medical teams watch everything closely, of course. They track pain, swelling, stability, and how the joint reacts after exertion. Because drills can only show so much, controlled scrimmages reveal the truth. Therefore, most return plans include this step, building intensity gradually before clearing a player for full competition.

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If the 31-year-old has truly skipped this final scrimmage, then the Bucks will gain leverage. Amidst the ongoing investigation, they can point to a missed safety step and question his game readiness. Meanwhile, Giannis, too, can push back, insisting he feels fully fit (which he has already done) and calling the process overly cautious.

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The league is investigating the Bucks after Giannis’ health claims

Right now, confusion has deepened between the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The veteran forward insists he’s ready and has told both the team and league he wants to suit up. However, Milwaukee pushes back, claiming he isn’t game-ready—and even questions his eagerness to return. Meanwhile, he hasn’t played since the March 15 knee scare against the Indiana Pacers. Still, before the 133-101 loss to the Boston Celtics, Giannis doubled down: he feels good to go.

“I’m available to play, but I’m not in the game,” Antetokounmpo told the media. “I’m available to play today. Right now. I’m available.” Giannis’ sole frustration is that the team isn’t clearing him medically to play for the Bucks. And that frustration is not internal anymore.

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He lashed out, “I’ve never seen a case of a player saying, my caliber of player, that’s like — I’m saying it publicly — I want to f—ing play. You know what I’m saying? I don’t think I’ve seen this.” Antetokounmpo added, “So, if there needs to be an investigation, great. There should be. I don’t know. There should be. Until we figure something out. For somebody to come and tell me to not play or not to compete, it’s like a slap in my face. So, I don’t know where the relationship goes from there.”

Imago Mar 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) holds the ball during the first quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Giannis averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game, with 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks, while shooting 62.4% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc in 36 games this season. Furthermore, he has informed the organisation that he will not agree to a shutdown.

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As a result, the current standoff is nearing its end. Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to play and has made it clear. However, the Milwaukee Bucks remain firm, citing caution and protocol. However, if Giannis does not participate in the scrimmages, the narrative may change. Suddenly, this is about more than just recovery. It is about control, trust, and a relationship that is currently under serious strain.