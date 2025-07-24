NBA Journalist Taylor Rooks Gets Married: Everything to Know About Her Husband

Taylor Rooks isn’t just another face in sports media—she’s the voice you lean in to hear. With her sharp insights, fearless interviews, and undeniable presence on TNT and across the NBA world, she’s carved out a space all her own. Whether courtside or behind the mic, Rooks brings the heat. And as her career lights up the scoreboard, her personal life’s throwing in its own twist—because who says rings are just for the NBA champions?

So, let’s learn more about the romance of the ring-bearers (pun intended).

Taylor Rooks’ marriage announcement

Well, it’s official—Taylor Rooks is married! The NBA journalist and TNT star took to Instagram to share the big news, and trust us, it was nothing short of stunning. In a dreamy 20-image carousel, Taylor gave us a front-row seat to her elegant NYC wedding, captioning it simply and beautifully: “What a night. This is love 💍.” From the moment she walked down the aisle in a white off-shoulder gown with a flowing train to the sight of her husband Shane in a timeless black suit, every frame radiated joy.

And it wasn’t just the two of them glowing—her family, bridesmaids popping champagne, and a glitzy guest list full of NBA and pop culture stars all added to the magic. The post also gave a heartfelt nod to the planners and creators who brought the night to life. So yes, she tells stories for a living—but this one might just be her favorite yet.

Who is Taylor Rooks’ husband?

For years, the 33-year-old journalist made it clear—when it came to her personal life, she was keeping it private. She once even teased that she’d just “pop up married” one day. Well… that day is officially here, and fans were not ready. While her Instagram carousel gave us a front-row seat to the glam and glow of the big day, one subtle detail had everyone zooming in—a close-up of the dinner menu quietly revealed her husband’s name: Shane.

But in true Taylor fashion, she kept things classy and low-key. No tag, no official intro—just a name and a night full of love. At the same time, some reports have floated that “Shane Fowler” is the groom’s full name, but that remains unconfirmed. For now, it seems Taylor’s keeping the spotlight right where she wants it—on the moment, not the mystery.

Celebrity guests at Taylor Rooks’ wedding

Taylor Rooks didn’t just throw a wedding—she hosted a star-studded celebration that brought out some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment. From Eagles All-Pro Saquon Barkley to Houston Rockets’ Kevin Durant and his former Warriors teammate Draymond Green, the guest list was stacked. Donovan Mitchell showed up with his fiancée, singer Coco Jones, while Jack Harlow and La La Anthony added to the glam. Former Fox Sports personality Joy Taylor appeared to be one of Rooks’ bridesmaids. One snap showed Taylor posing between Harlow and Barkley, another captured Durant smiling at a reception table. It was the kind of guest list that proves—when Taylor celebrates, the whole culture shows up.

Fan and NBA community’s reaction to Taylor Rooks’ wedding

The internet exploded the moment Taylor Rooks dropped her wedding photos. No teaser, no hints—just a surprise 20-photo Instagram carousel that had fans and NBA insiders scrambling to catch their breath. The comment section lit up instantly, flooded with disbelief, joy, and some seriously hilarious reactions. “Well then, THAT’S how you pop out and show ninjas 😂🤣 Congratulations! 🍾♥️🫶🏼” one fan wrote, summing up what half the internet was thinking. Another said, “Just passed out in the middle of Walmart! Congrats Tay 😭❤️🫶🏾🔥,” while someone else chimed in with pure chaos: “Just fell to my knees in the Burger King parking lot.” Woah!

What really struck people was how private she had kept it all. “Talk about a private relationship. I had zero clue. And that’s tough to do in this social media age. I’m ecstatic for her!! Hope they live happily ever after. Salute 🫡,” one person wrote. And of course, the men in the comments? Losing their minds. “Oh the boys are losing their minds in these comments 😂,” one fan joked, and another echoed, “The men crashing out in the comments are hilarious 😂.”

The love didn’t just come from fans—fellow stars showed up with all the support. Joy Taylor reposted the big reveal to her own story with, “So happy for my girl. Love you sis!” Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese dropped a heartfelt “Congrats beautiful 😍🥺” on the post. LaLa Anthony didn’t hold back either, writing, “Love conquers all!!!! I love you ❤️❤️❤️ I’m so happy for you both!! Best wedding ever!!!!” ESPN’s Malika Andrews added, “You both look soo happy!! Wishing you a lifetime of that joy, newlyweds!! 🤍”

The congrats kept pouring in from all corners of sports and media. Tennis star Coco Gauff commented, “Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” and NFL reporter Charissa Thompson wrapped it up perfectly with, “You deserve it all! Loved celebrating your love ❤️.” Taylor’s wedding didn’t just break the internet—it reminded everyone why she’s one of the most beloved voices in the game.

Taylor Rooks’ past relationships

When it comes to her love life, Taylor Rooks has always kept things firmly under wraps—but that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from working overtime. Over the years, the 33-year-old journalist has been linked to some high-profile names. One of the most talked-about relationships was with Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams. The pair were first spotted together at Kevin Hart’s comedy show in 2018, and soon after, Us Weekly confirmed they were indeed dating. Still, they kept things quiet. An insider told Page Six, “They are eager to keep their romance under wraps. He’s been going through a difficult divorce [from Aryn Drake-Lee], but he’s found solace with Taylor.” By 2019, Williams had reportedly moved on, and fans were left piecing together the breakup on their own.

Before and after Jesse, Taylor’s name popped up alongside a few other famous faces, though none were ever confirmed. In 2015, there were murmurs of a brief connection with NBA point guard Kendall Marshall. Then came speculation about a romance with Odell Beckham Jr. in early 2019, but again, nothing solid ever came of it. The biggest curveball? Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey. The two were spotted leaving a Drake concert together and were later seen at her 30th birthday, sparking dating rumors. But without a word from either of them, it’s all remained a mystery.

And now, with the latest surprise Instagram announcement of her wedding, Taylor has finally revealed who she was really dating—and wanted to marry. But true to form, she’s kept the identity of her husband private, continuing her streak of secrecy. Still, we wish the couple nothing but love and a heartfelt congratulations.