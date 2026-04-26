NBA Launch Investigation Over Nuggets-Timberwolves Brawl That Had Nikola Jokic Ejected

Who knew Jaden McDaniels defying the NBA’s unwritten rule would unleash such wrath? And who knew that moment would rile up Nikola Jokic to the extent that it did… The Serbian giant and Julius Randle walked off the court with ejections last night, sure. However, that episode in Saturday’s Game 4 between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves is not over yet. This matter is set to take a whole new shape, and more names could be dragged into it.

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Jokic and Randle sparked chaos in the final seconds. It all began when McDaniels slipped in a late layup, locking in a 112-96 win for Minnesota with just 1.3 seconds left. With the outcome already sealed, though, Jokic reacted to the Timberwolves star’s play in frustration. The Serb charged across the court right after the basket, triggering an immediate commotion between both teams. That commotion is now set to be re-examined.

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“The NBA investigation is underway into the Denver Nuggets-Minnesota Timberwolves scuffle Saturday night, including interviews with involved players and officials and review of the footage,” Shams Charania of ESPN reported. “Rulings are expected before Game 5 on Monday night in Denver.” Here’s a rundown of what exactly happened last night after McDaniels held Jokic’s jersey.

So, technically, Randle was the first one to barge in between Jokic and McDaniels with equal intensity. He tried to confront the Nuggets’ centerpiece directly, adding more fuel to an already volatile scene. The Timberwolves staff quickly intervened, holding him back as emotions spiraled out of control. Officials then stepped in and reviewed the entire sequence. Soon after, they ejected both stars, aside from McDaniels, for unsportsmanlike conduct. Interestingly, though, he did not plan that final-second move. In fact, it was one of his Wolves teammates who made him do it…

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Mike Conley owned up to the heated altercation after the Timberwolves secured the victory. “Nah, that was a slip-up, that’s all on me, I take the blame… as soon as I threw it I looked, and I was like ‘Ah, it’s Jaden’,” the veteran shared with the media in the locker room. “I almost put my hands on my head, and I was like, ‘Maybe he won’t,’ and then as soon as I saw him when the ball kind of bounced a couple times, ‘It’s over, man.’ You can even see me like lower my head.”

So, Conley fired a long pass to McDaniels, expecting him to let the clock run out. Instead, he attacked the rim for a final layup. That choice clashed with an unwritten code that usually sees players hold back once the result is clear. Because of that, Jokic and the Nuggets took offense, and frustration quickly spilled over. However, could more players be suspended as a result of this NBA investigation? If so, then who?

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Eyes now shift to Aaron Gordon, Jonas Valanciunas, Naz Reid, and Bones Hyland, among others, after they stepped away from the bench area during the chaos. Here’s what the rulebook officially says: “During an altercation, all players not participating in the game must remain in the immediate vicinity of their bench. Violators will be subject to suspension, without pay, for a minimum of one game and fined up to $50,000.” That detail could matter. But the league’s stance on leaving the bench has recently evolved, softening its once-strict rule and moving away from the harsh standard that hurt Phoenix in 2007.

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Now, officials tend to weigh how far players moved and how close they got to the altercation. A similar moment unfolded last year during Denver’s series against the Clippers, where only six technicals were issued despite visible tension. As a result, multiple factors will shape any discipline this time, placing Jokic firmly under the spotlight.

We have to wait until Monday to know where the situation ultimately lands. It’s safe to say everyone involved in the scuffle is under the NBA’s radar. Minnesota holds a 3-1 lead in the first-round series. However, the last win came at a cost, with Donte DiVincenzo suffering a torn Achilles and Anthony Edwards also exiting with a left knee injury. Next, the series heads to Denver for Game 5 on Monday, where the Timberwolves aim to shut shop on the road.