NBA Legend Demands Stephen Curry Call Giannis Antetokounmpo As Warriors Get Major Trade Idea

Around this time last year, trade buzz grew and was shut down about Jimmy Butler going to the Warriors. Inevitably Butler did land in the Bay against all odds. Now he’s sidelined for the rest of the season and the Warriors dynasty is on limited time. And this close to a trade deadline, even players outright denying rumors doesn’t tone it down. At this time, all eyes are on Mike Dunleavy Jr. However, one NBA veteran is putting the same responsibility on Stephen Curry.

Mike Dunleavy Jr. is against the idea of a trade this season. And understandably because they’re wealthy with draft capital for 2026. But they can’t wait for next season when Stephen Curry and Draymond Green have limited championship windows.

Considering the narrative that Curry could move the needle on a trade, Reggie Miller wants him to poach the superstar from Milwaukee. “If I’m Stephen Curry, maybe I open up my Rolodex. And maybe it’s time that I call someone in the Midwest by the name of Giannis Antetokounmpo and say, ‘Look, what you’ve done in Milwaukee has been fabulous. It’s been great. You brought them a championship—their first in 50 years—but the time is now. You’re getting older. I’m certainly knocking on Father Time’s door.'”

First of all, the image of The Chef having a Rolodex in 2026 is funny. But Miller’s suggestion is not extreme.

In late 2025, the Giannis trade buzz was at its peak. He reportedly wanted to go to a big market franchise like the Knicks, Lakers, and Warriors. And each of these teams were a frontrunner in the Giannis sweepstakes. But the Warriors front office and Antetokounmpo himself shut it down.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Warriors are against a trade

Mike Dunleavy Jr. effectively said in December 2025 that he had no intention to make trades this season. Even with Jonathan Kuminga. He was hoping for the Warriors to fix their turnover problem from within. At the same time, Giannis Antetokounmpo shut down the trade rumors.

Things have changed in 2026. Jimmy Butler is out for the season with a torn ACL. Earlier this month, Giannis said, “My plan is to be here [Milwaukee] for the rest of my career. If they don’t want me … I’m not the one in charge. I am an employee.”

Yet as recently as today, after another blowout loss (102-122 against OKC), he’s been upset at the lack of commitment from the team. Even though he’s again refuted rumors, Dub Nation is keen on seeing a team-up between Steph Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Pacers legend believes this move would benefit Giannis more. “Giannis has to be open to that as well, because the Bucks aren’t going anywhere either, right? They’re kind of stuck in mud, too. So, I think he doesn’t owe them any favors. He’s done his job.”

Miller claims he would’ve loved if Dunleavy was open to getting DeMar DeRozan. However, he thinks having Jonathan Kuminga in the rotation is just as good. Yet to maximize Curry’s fifth championship window, he hopes to see the Greek Freak coming to the Bay.