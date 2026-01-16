NBA Legend Has Perfect Retirement Plan for Chris Paul

With Kevin Durant on the team, the Houston Rockets hoped to lead the Western Conference. But after 38 games, a 23-15 record, and 6th step, the team is straying away from their dream. They’ve lost three of their last four outings. The OKC Thunder destroyed them at their home arena, 111-91, on Thursday, thus pointing out the missing spot: a point guard. And Dwyane Wade has just found a solution to end Houston’s trouble: Chris Paul.

On NBA on Prime, veterans Blake Griffin and Udonis Haslem pointed out a far bigger concern around the present Rockets squad. Their stale and predictable offense and lack of organization on the floor are doing more damage than the lack of a proper guard. Then Wade prompted that the Rockets need a “conductor.” And that, they need a “quarterback”.

“Chris Paul out there,” Dwyane Wade said. “They need a veteran. Just throwing that out there. These are all the things that Chris Paul does well.”

Well, to be fair, the idea isn’t bad. CP has already been a part of the Rockets’ lineup from 2017 to 2019. Moreover, the 40-year-old veteran has shared the floor as teammates with Kevin Durant, Steven Adams, Clint Capela, Jeff Green, and Josh Okogie. Most importantly, Paul would become the playmaker for Sengun and Adams’ needs. Remember that Chris Paul is second on the All-Time Assists, and therefore could fit the role.

Even with a reputation for rough edges, the future Hall of Famer brings an edge that can raise Houston’s intensity and sharpen its ceiling. Meanwhile, the Rockets have proven they can function effectively without a traditional floor general. Therefore, Paul fits best as a reserve option, where he can stabilize stretches, steer the offense with purpose, and introduce a contrasting rhythm that keeps opposing defenses guessing.

Now, the Houston Rockets’ need and Chris Paul’s desire to make a comeback in the league align. The veteran guard is pushing to return after nearly two months away, following his waiver by the LA Clippers on December 2.

Chris Paul has made up his mind to come back

Since December 2, CP3’s status in the NBA has been uncertain. It remains unclear whether the Clippers have interest in bringing their veteran back. In fact, the rumors around the LA Lakers showing interest in Paul have also faded away. However, all these setbacks have failed to curb the 40-year-old’s determination to make a comeback.

“I’m working out, training every day,” Chris Paul said on Sports on Prime. “With the way all that stuff went down, I think for me, I just love this game so much that I don’t want it to end like that. I’ve enjoyed the time for sure, but I don’t know yet. I don’t know what team I hope to finish with.”

Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) celebrates with teammates after a play during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.

Even with advanced mileage and a reduced role at, Paul produced 2.9 points and 3.3 assists across 16 appearances for the Clippers this season. Moreover, when scaled to extended minutes, that playmaking rate equals 8.8 assists per 36 minutes.

Although heavy usage remains unrealistic and unnecessary, the efficiency still showcases his lasting vision and command as a distributor. Therefore, that passing reliability stands out as a skill Houston could clearly benefit from. And maybe, just maybe, D-Wade truly handed Chris Paul the ultimate retirement plan: The Houston Rockets.