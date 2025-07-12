NBA Legend Issues Apology to Michael Jordan After Drastic Decision Cuts Off Regular Benefits

You know how the media just can’t help themselves with the whole Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James debate? Even if someone hits a game-winner or drops 60, we somehow circle right back. It’s like clockwork. And then in 2020, Michael Jordan’s documentary The Last Dance came out, and wow—talk about pouring gasoline on an already blazing fire. Michael Jordan’s legacy was front and center again. And of course, Kendrick Perkins couldn’t resist, and he jumped right into the middle of all that smoke.

Before he was on TV dropping takes, Kendrick Perkins was battling in the NBA for 14 seasons and grabbed a ring with the 2008 Celtics. Early on, he wore Adidas in Boston, then later moved to Nike. But now he says he was actually part of the Jordan Brand family as well. “I was signed to Jordan for about two years while I was playing. I wore J’s throughout the course of a few years of my time at Oklahoma City.” There’s no official word backing that up, as Basketball Network noted, but if true, that would’ve meant boxes of Jordans showing up year-round, including early drops. Just like Mike Bibby, who was once one of MJ’s go-to guys and used to get laced with exclusive Jordans all the time.

Recently, Kendrick Perkins just dropped a gem on his Instagram story, and it’s hilarious. He apologised, “Watching ‘The Last Dance’ for the 100th time and I’m still mad at myself for saying Bron is the 🐐 God I miss those boxes of Js at my front door. Can someone please tell MJ I’m sorry man 🤣🤣🤣.” And no, this isn’t the first time he’s said this!

ESPN Analyst, Kendrick Perkins, reports on the 2022 NBA Draft Combine on May 18, 2022 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Back in March, while appearing on ESPN’s First Take with Stephen A. Smith, Perkins said it with a grin, “MJ is petty as hell.” He went on to say, “Now if you go in my closet, it’s nothing but [Jordans.] I keep J’s on my feet… I used to get boxes in the mail all the time of the shoes before they even hit the stores,” he said about during his time in OKC. But when he called LeBron the GOAT in his media career? “Those boxes stopped coming.” Fans were skeptical—after all, Perk wore mostly Nikes throughout his playing days—but there are legit photos of him rocking retro Jordans during games.

And don’t be surprised if LeBron doesn’t appreciate Kendrick’s remarks either, because last year, Perkins also revealed on First Take that he no longer has LeBron’s number—because LeBron unfollowed him on social media. “Kendrick Perkins says a negative word about LeBron James and LeBron James blocks Kendrick Perkins,” Stephen A. laid it out, clearly stunned. Perk didn’t deny it. “Unfollowed me,” he clarified with a laugh, “and then I blocked him on my cell phone.” So now, between Jordan cutting off his sneaker supply and LeBron ghosting him online, it’s safe to say Perkins is smack in the middle of NBA GOAT tension, but he still backs ‘the King.’

Kendrick Perkins says one more ring will settle the GOAT debate

Kendrick Perkins has never been shy about backing LeBron James in the GOAT debate, but his latest message might be his strongest yet. After LeBron opted into his $52.6 million player option with the Lakers, and with Luka Doncic and DeAndre Ayton now beside him, Perkins sees something big on the horizon. “If you can go through the grind and go win one of these championships, staying where you at, with the Lakers again, and shutting all the haters up that are saying ‘Oh yeah, the Mickey Mouse ring didn’t count,’” Perkins said. He didn’t stop there. “Man, if you can go do that right now, staying put because Luka looks like he’s in shape, get the best out of Deandre Ayton, show him how to be a true professional, Man, shoot. You don’t have to do no more talking on your podcast. You don’t have to say nothing else when it comes down to the GOAT if you can pull this off. Stay with it. Ride it out.”

This isn’t a new stance for Perkins. When LeBron became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer in February 2023, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Perk took to Twitter with passion. “I don’t wanna hear s—! I’m not debating a damn thing when it comes to the GOAT. Old heads, haters, trolls… sit this one out! I always believed, but now it’s concrete and nothing left to discuss… Carry. The. Hell. ON! Congratulations my brother @KingJames.” And when LeBron led Team USA to Olympic gold again in 2024, his third overall, Perkins doubled down on ESPN’s Get Up, saying that gold medal put James ahead of Michael Jordan, who won two.

Even before those milestones, back in 2021, Perkins said on First Take that LeBron had already passed Jordan, not just as a player but as a cultural icon. He talked about how LeBron built schools, created jobs, and still performed at the highest level in basketball. And while many fans and analysts still keep Jordan at number one, mostly because of his six and zero Finals record, Perkins has never wavered. His belief in LeBron has remained steady, even when his own Jordan Brand sneaker shipments suddenly stopped.