NBA Legend Issues Blunt 2-Word Take on Warriors Minus Stephen Curry vs Thunder

An NBA legend just had the perfect reaction to the Warriors’ growing injury list ahead of their showdown with the defending champions, the Thunder. With OKC rolling in at 20-1 on a 12-game tear, the stakes couldn’t be higher. The Warriors’ strong 7-2 home record suddenly feels a little fragile, especially with stars uncertain. And with the Thunder chasing history against the franchise that once opened 24-0, fans on both sides just want their best players on the floor, not parked on the bench.

“Oh damn.” That was Tracy McGrady’s instant reaction, and honestly, every Warriors fan felt those two words in their soul the moment news broke that Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler were out. Meanwhile, you just know OKC fans were saying it too, only with a sly smirk and a hint of sarcasm sprinkled on top.

McGrady was as psyched as anyone for this matchup, saying, “I got to see these guys come together collectively to see if they really can be a contender team. But tomorrow night I want to see them against OKC. I know they’re going to be ready for that game because of you know what’s at stake,” before tossing his hands up later like a man betrayed and then acting cool again with that quiet so what, we still can win vibe.

Stephen Curry’s absence hangs over this game like a dark cloud. The Warriors officially ruled him out with a left quad contusion, the same one that forced him off the floor in the final minutes of that tight 104-100 loss to the Rockets. What looked like a routine knock has now turned into a one-to-two-week setback, with the team planning to re-evaluate him later this week.

The timeline isn’t getting any clearer either. The Warriors expect Curry to miss the next stretch, including the start of their three-game road trip. At 37, the team is being extra cautious, and there’s already an expectation he’ll sit out the first stop in Philadelphia.

Golden State needs him fresh, not forcing his way back into December basketball.

“I don’t think any of us are too concerned that this is a long-term thing, but we also don’t have clarity on exactly when he’s going to play,” Steve Kerr said while trying to settle nerves on 95.7 The Game. And reading between the lines, it sure feels like Curry might miss all three road games, with December 12 against Minnesota emerging as the earliest realistic comeback.

With Curry sidelined, the Warriors leaned heavily on Jimmy Butler III, their second-leading scorer and all-around safety net. He’s one of just six players in the league putting up at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists while shooting over 50 percent, the kind of reliable production Golden State desperately needs tonight. Even without Curry last game, Butler dropped 24 and created 23 more through his playmaking.

But Butler is out too, dealing with a left gluteal contusion, adding to Golden State’s injury woes.

Beyond Curry and Butler, the Warriors’ injury list keeps piling up. Draymond Green is probable with a right mid-foot issue, while Al Horford and De’Anthony Melton are sidelined with serious injuries. Trayce Jackson-Davis is questionable with a right knee concern, and Alex Toohey is out with a left knee injury.

Thunder: Injury-riddled but game-ready

The Oklahoma City Thunder are facing their own injury storm, sending a long list of key players to the sidelines. Lu Dort, Alex Caruso, Isaiah Hartenstein, Nikola Topic, and Thomas Sorber are all out, leaving holes in both the starting lineup and the rotation. Dort is sidelined with an adductor strain, Caruso is dealing with a sore quad, and Hartenstein is out 10 to 14 days with a strained soleus.

Even rookie Topic and Sorber are unavailable, keeping OKC fans biting their nails.

Yet somehow, the Thunder keep humming like a well-oiled machine. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren are stepping up at elite levels, and coach Mark Daigneault’s system has been holding strong all season.

Despite the absences, OKC’s depth, talent, and sheer tenacity mean they can still dominate on both ends of the floor. Their offensive and defensive numbers are among the best in the league, and a +325 point differential after 21 games shows they’re crushing teams.

With both sides juggling injuries, this matchup suddenly feels like a 50-50 coin flip. The Warriors are missing Curry and Butler, the Thunder are missing multiple key pieces, and yet both teams still have stars who can swing a game.

Looking at the stakes, only two words come to mind: “Oh damn.”