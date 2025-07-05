NBA Legend Reacts to Bronny James’ Claim on Lakers Future Ahead of Shortened Summer Break

Bronny James might not be the Lakers’ next 25 PPG star just yet, but he’s already mastered something most rookies take years to figure out—knowing exactly who he is and what he brings to the table. And as he gears up for another Summer League grind, that self-awareness might be the very thing that keeps him in purple and gold for the long haul.

And check in he will. Again. Because Bronny’s not resting on his rookie-season laurels—or lack thereof. With the 2025 NBA Summer League barreling toward Vegas like Zion after a protein shake, the younger James is lacing them up again. This isn’t about fame or last names. It’s about role, identity, and proving he can actually hoop. In his own words, “I’ve got to be a defensive menace.” Translation: He’s not here to jog around and wear Lakers gear. He’s here to lock up.

That approach earned him the stamp of approval from none other than Jamal Crawford—the smoothest sixth man this side of Manu Ginobili. Crawford, who knows a thing or two about carving out an identity in the league, responded to Bronny’s quote with, “Love his approach and maturity.” And that’s no throwaway compliment. When the guy with one of the most four-point plays in NBA history shows you love, you’re probably doing something right.

View this post on Instagram

Let’s set the record straight—Bronny James didn’t get drafted just to make LeBron cry during player intros. Taken 55th overall in the 2024 draft, Bronny became part of NBA history by sharing the floor with his dad on opening night. That moment alone could’ve been the full story. But he didn’t stop at the sentimental value.

Sure, his first few months were statistically colder than Shaq’s free throw percentage—averaging just 0.7 points and getting less burn than benchwarmers on a tanking Wizards squad. But by March? The kid dropped 17 points and 5 dimes against the Bucks in 30 minutes. In other words: He figured something out.

He finished the season appearing in 27 games, scoring 2.3 PPG in just 6.7 minutes per contest. But zoom out, and the progression was crystal clear. That late-season leap wasn’t a fluke. It was a mini-breakout—just enough to make the Lakers’ brass pause their trade machine simulator and think, wait, we might actually have something here.

While his NBA minutes were limited, Bronny turned South Bay into his own proving ground. In 18 games, he averaged 18.6 PPG, 4.8 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and nearly 2 steals per game. His shooting splits weren’t Steph Curry levels (41.5% FG, 33.6% from three), but they were respectable—especially considering he once had a 0/12 stretch from deep that dropped harder than the Suns’ championship hopes post-2021.

Oh, and about that scoring potential? He casually dropped 30 points in December, then upped it to 39 with 7 boards and 4 steals in March. That’s not just noise—that’s tape teams watch and say, this kid isn’t here for clout. He’s here for buckets.

And that’s what makes Bronny James interesting: he’s self-aware. “I’m most likely not going to be that guy right now,” he said of scoring 20 nightly. “To get myself on the floor, I’ve got to be a defensive menace.” Most guys would be out here demanding touches like Carmelo in Oklahoma City. Not Bronny.

But the question is, why is Bronny still grinding it out in the Summer league? Let’s find out!

Summer League: Where Bronny’s Real Grind Continues

Summer League 2025? Yeah, Bronny’s back for it. He’s skipping that long summer break the spoiled rookies get. Why? Because he wants to earn it the hard way. Playing in Vegas from July 10–20, he’ll be surrounded by top prospects like Cooper Flagg, and Dylan Harper, and a buffet of second-year hopefuls trying to secure roster spots like it’s the NBA Hunger Games.

Coached by Lindsey Harding and Beau Levesque, Bronny’s already making waves. In his first few games, the numbers didn’t pop off the page (15 points total on 6/26 FG and 0/12 from deep), but that’s not the point. The defense? Still there. The energy? Constant. The IQ? Leaping faster than Gerald Green on a windmill attempt.

Summer League isn’t about putting up 40—it’s about showing who’s growing. And according to Lakers insiders, Bronny is attacking the offseason with a sharper mentality. He’s working on off-dribble shooting, space creation, and driving downhill. Basically, all the stuff that separates real rotation players from G League stat padders.

Bronny isn’t out here crying about social media slander or letting pressure turn him into Ben Simmons at the free-throw line. He’s addressed the noise. He said the scrutiny made him feel like a “robot,” but instead of folding, he used it. Now, he’s training in private, staying off the clickbait radar, and focusing on becoming a real NBA piece.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) inbound the ball in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena.

Even JJ Redick, now firmly in the Lakers’ coaching mix, chimed in with praise: “When [he] does that… he’s going to have a chance to really make an impact.” And when a shooter like Redick respects your commitment to defense? You’re doing something right.

Bronny James isn’t trying to be the next LeBron James. He’s trying to be the first Bronny James—and he’s well on his way. Whether it’s showing grit in Summer League, making defensive plays that don’t end up in highlight reels, or admitting that he’s not yet “that guy” on offense, Bronny’s grind is real. He’s chasing a role, not a legacy. And ironically, that might be the exact reason he ends up with both.

So no, Bronny James isn’t just LeBron’s son anymore. He’s Bronny the defensive menace, Bronny the G League sniper, Bronny the Summer League grinder. The future? It’s wide open—and this time, it’s not just about the name on the back of the jersey.