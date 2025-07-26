NBA Legend Puts Major Allegation on Steve Kerr Amid Jonathan Kuminga Rumors

Every other headline that talks about the Golden State Warriors this offseason has failed to breach beyond the Steve Kerr-Jonathan Kuminga relationship. But the fall isn’t new. It all started when aging Jimmy Butler came to the Bay Area, diluting Kuminga’s numbers. The team that once looked promising failed to capture the momentum, and it isn’t a random slip. Matter of fact, the one thing common between the last two NBA champions, is Boston Celtics and the OKC Thunder, is not their star-studded rosters, nor is it their playing styles, but how they are developing young players. And in recent years, this is where the Golden State Warriors have lacked; the fallout with 22-year-old Kuminga is just a stamp on it, as one former NBA player comes down hard on HC Kerr.

Despite the Dubs’ front office consistently finding high-potential talent, they’ve not been able to nurture them. Golden State’s front office and everyone involved are so focused on getting that next ring that player development has taken a backseat. It’s hard to name a player who has turned into a high-level starter apart from Jordan Poole. On the other hand, this desire has also claimed a couple of more victims in Moses Moody and, of course, Jonathan Kuminga. Although Kuminga and Moody came into the league with high expectations, they’ve been given a handful of opportunities to showcase that. So, who’s to blame? Former NBA player turned analyst, Kendrick Perkins, thinks that this is the result of Warriors head coach Steve Kerr’s incompetence in developing young talent.

While on Richard Jefferson and Allie Clifton’s podcast ‘Road Trippin’, Perkins went on a rant about Kerr’s terrible track record of developing players. “Steve Kerr, in my opinion, has a hard time of letting young guys be great, right?” Perkins questioned. “Like the the only person that I’ve seen him wrap his arms around as a young guy is Podzeimski, right? and Podzeimski is going to be he’s going to have a long career as a role player, but when it comes down to guys elevating and you see a guy that has the potential to be a franchise guy, Steve Kerr is holding these guys back.”

USA Today via Reuters October 20, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr (right) talks to forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The former NBA forward questioned Kerr’s ability to give young players the freedom to learn. He pointed out that, apart from sophomore guard Brandin Podziemski, the championship-winning coach hasn’t given chances to any other young player to get to the next level. Well, as wild as Perkins’ takes are sometimes, you’ve got to somewhat agree with him this time. Steve Kerr hasn’t been the best when it comes to nurturing talent, take Jonathan Kuminga, for example.

The 22-year-old forward has fallen in and out of Kerr’s rotation so many times that we’ve lost count. Although it is no secret that Kuminga is an extremely talented scorer, and his numbers whenever asked to step up, reflect the young talent’s potential(Avg 15.3 ppg game and 45.4% FG this past season). Kerr hasn’t given him enough continuous opportunities to be able to showcase that, and the league noticed. Perkins even went as far as saying that if Kerr and the Warriors give Jonathan Kuminga enough room, he might be an All-Star-level player. But again, Kuminga in the Bay Area might not be staying that long.

Jonathan Kuminga’s trade might just be over the horizon

It seems like the Golden State Warriors’ desire to extend their championship window will come at Jonathan Kuminga’s cost. Last season, the 22-year-old forward’s athletic, free-flowing style did not match with Steve Kerr’s tactics, and with Jimmy Butler’s arrival, he fell even further down the pecking order. Now, Kuminga is a restricted free agent with his team demanding a four-year deal worth around $25 to $30 million annually.

via Imago Apr 9, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) dribbles upcourt against the San Antonio Spurs in the second period at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Although that seems fair given that JK and his team view him as more than just a role player, it’s not something a financially restrained Warriors team could offer. The Dubs already have a massive $171 million payroll for next season, so it’s hard to imagine they could dish out an offer that high for Kuminga. Turns out, other teams have sniffed this complex situation and are ready to pounce. The Sacramento Kings are the team that might be ready to give Kuminga what he wants.

ESPN’s Anthony Slater revealed, “Kuminga—you know—had contact with the Kings in the last couple of days. And it’s the first time he’s met Scott Perry. From what I gather, he liked— you know— the pitch that Scott Perry gave. He’s open‑minded to the idea of Sacramento.” He reported. But what made Sac-Town’s offer so tempting? Well, it’s not just the money the Sacramento Kings are ready to offer; it’s also the opportunity to be a starter, something he isn’t promised in the Bay Area right now.

Although there are a lot of things that need to be sorted out before a deal can happen, the offer seems a good one from Jonathan Kuminga’s perspective. But will the Warriors accept a deal? We’ll have to wait and watch.