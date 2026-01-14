NBA Legend Rips Warriors for Wasting Stephen Curry, Demands Jonathan Kuminga Trade

At this point, the Golden State Warriors are wringing Stephen Curry dry. It’s evident that the superstar guard barely has support on the floor. The team doesn’t seem prepared for a Curry-less era, let alone a championship run. Players lack consistency. Especially the youngsters, the necessary development is missing. And therefore, to save the Dubs from another heartbreaking season, the former NBA champion, Kendrick Perkins, has an urgent demand for the front office.

“Can the Warriors hurry up and trade Jonathan Kuminga?” Big Perk said on the Road Trippin‘ podcast. “Look, the Warriors are doing a disservice to Steph Curry right now.” Curry is averaging more than 28 points per game; he’s having a phenomenal season at 37. However, the win percentage for the Dubs remains at 0.537 in the West with a 22-19 record.

According to Perkins, Curry is putting up with all the drama happening in the team. Perks went ahead, pointing out the latest events, including Coach Kerr and Draymond’s ejection, Butler’s unpredictable performance, and poor player development.

“Steph said it himself, ‘Our window is closing.’ Can the Warriors do something? Maybe a Michael Porter Jr. Can you go do something? Add pieces. Get younger and be able to help Steph go and compete for a title,” Perkins further noted.

Speaking of the Warriors pursuing MPJ, well, the front office apparently “checked in with the Nets on Michael Porter Jr.,” insider Evan Sidery informed earlier in December 2025. But as you know, the Nets are seemingly closing all doors to trade for the 27-year-old forward. However, adding an explosive offense like MPJ would only help Stephen Curry. His shot creation could boost lineups when Curry rests.

Meanwhile, the Warriors forward, Jonathan Kuminga, is going to be trade-eligible on Thursday, January 15. So maybe the front office should actually take the advice of the legends like Kendrick Perkins and trade JK and end their trouble.

The Golden State Warriors might be close to trading Jonathan Kuminga

Since last season, Jonathan Kuminga’s future at the Golden State Warriors has been an interesting mystery for the NBA community. Once, Steve Kerr said that he would love to coach the 23-year-old a lot more than he was doing then. Well, things have changed since then. Some even believe that the head coach and the forward haven’t looked eye-to-eye in a long time.

Meanwhile, the NBA insider Michael Scotto reported on the No Dunks podcast that JK could see a change in scenery. The trade market is heating up around him. The Sacramento Kings have been the steadiest suitor, previously testing the waters with a proposal centered on a protected first-round pick during the summer, though that framework has since gone cold. Kuminga seemingly has other suitors, including New Orleans, Dallas, Chicago, and Portland.

Imago Nov 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (1) looks on against the Phoenix Suns in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Now, through 18 games, Stephen Curry’s teammate is averaging 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists, while shooting 43.1% from the field and 0.32 3PT%. The Warriors had signed Kuminga to a 2-year, $46.8 million extension in October, before the current season began. The front office gave him a $24.3 million team option for 2026-27 and a $1.7 million trade bonus, thus signaling towards a future move.

You can’t deny it, this feels like the loudest warning bell yet. Stephen Curry keeps carrying the team forward while patience wears thin inside the building. Therefore, Perkins’ plea echoes urgency. They must decide on Jonathan Kuminga’s future. Meanwhile, the roster upgrades remain theoretical. Ultimately, the Warriors must choose action over comfort, support over noise, and a present push over another season slipping away quietly.