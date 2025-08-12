NBA Legend Wants Immediate Trae Young Decision as Hawks Take Unexpected Approach

The Atlanta Hawks are heading into a pivotal stretch with their talisman’s future yet to be decided. Instead of locking in a long-term commitment, the team is taking a measured approach: a move already drawing scrutiny from some in the NBA circles. With Trae Young entering his prime and Atlanta retooling its roster for a deeper playoff run, the decision not to immediately hand him a max extension has raised eyebrows. The Hawks’ front office appears content to let the season play out, perhaps gauging how their revamped core meshes before committing financially.

When asked if the Hawks were making a mistake, Kendrick Perkins said on ESPN, “I do because I mean, what else is out there that you’re going to get as far as being an upgrade from Trae Young? You just highlighted what he’s been doing every year as his assists, and he’s averaging 25 for his career. One could say or argue that he’s having a Hall of Fame-type career if you look at the numbers, and now you actually have the pieces around him that complement Trae Young.”

Perkins’ argument hinges not only on Young’s production, 25 points and around 10 assists per game, but also the upgraded roster around him. The additions of Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard, alongside emerging talent Jalen Johnson, give Atlanta a balanced mix of scoring, shooting, and defensive versatility. In Perkins’ eyes, those moves remove the uncertainty about whether Young can thrive, because the supporting cast is already in place.

The Hawks’ approach, however, suggests they’re betting that patience could yield leverage. By holding off, they can see if Young thrives in a system now boasting more depth and spacing while maintaining flexibility for future moves. But this kind of wait-and-see tactic is a gamble that depends on Young’s buy-in, health, and the team’s ability to deliver results in a competitive Eastern Conference. In a league where franchise players can quickly become unsettled, waiting comes with risks.

Why Waiting on Trae’s Extension Could Backfire for the Atlanta Hawks?

For Atlanta, delaying a max offer might look savvy in the short term, but it risks opening the door to outside speculation and internal uncertainty. If Young feels undervalued or doubts the team’s commitment, the dynamic between player and organization could shift quickly.

via Imago Feb 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) discusses a play with the official during the game against the Orlando Magic during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The trade market is always ready to pounce on star-player instability, and with Young’s reputation as a top-tier playmaker, interest would be immediate and widespread. Teams with championship aspirations (and the cap space to act) would likely circle quickly if they sensed discontent in Atlanta.

Beyond that, contract delays can also impact locker-room chemistry. Other players may take cues from how the organization treats its franchise cornerstone, and a prolonged standoff could create an undercurrent of distraction just as the Hawks try to solidify their identity.