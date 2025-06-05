NBA Legend Makes Surprising Luka Doncic Statement as Lakers Star Confirms Secret Through LeBron James

Luka Doncic might be the only dude in the league catching strays for putting up a clean 28-8-8. Like, what are we doing here? Ever since he got shipped to L.A. in that blockbuster AD trade, folks haven’t stopped obsessing over his conditioning like he’s auditioning for a Marvel role. But Robert Horry? He’s not buying the weight talk—and he just pulled the emergency brake on the lazy narrative.

“I don’t care about his weight—you need to get him in a gym and teach him how to play defense,” Horry said on The Dan Patrick Show.

Big Shot Bob didn’t mince words. To him, Luka’s issue isn’t the extra size—it’s the lack of fire on defense. Horry kept it real: if you’re giving the other guy 35 while scoring 40, you’re not helping. And in L.A.? No more hiding behind rim protectors. Those defensive clips hit X (formerly Twitter) before the buzzer even sounds.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still, Horry’s not saying Luka can’t defend—he’s saying Luka won’t. “If you can blow by people on offense, that means you have fast-twitch muscles.” Basically: you’ve got the tools, bro—use ’em.

But Luka Doncic isn’t exactly sitting quietly either. On Mind the Game, Steve Nash gave him props for not letting OKC’s defense rush him. Luka just smirked and dropped this gem: “I have speed, I just don’t show it.”

Steve Nash: “[The Thunder] speed people up. They can’t speed him up… What’s your take?”

Luka Doncic: “I have speed, I just don’t show it.” 👀

(via @mindthegamepod)pic.twitter.com/w8xnumYeSA

— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 2, 2025

That line says it all. Luka’s never been a burner, but his footwork, timing, and court vision let him bend the game to his tempo. He ranks among the league’s elite in pick-and-roll efficiency and isolation scoring—and his deceptive quickness is something coaches like Rick Carlisle have raved about for years.

Even LeBron is hands-off when it comes to guiding Luka. “He’s 26. I’m 40. He’s gotta make his call.”

Look, Luka’s never going to be Ja Morant in transition. But this guy runs an offense like he’s conducting an orchestra—slow the tempo, read the floor, dissect. It’s like watching an old-school point guard fused with a genius playing chess on five different monitors. And now, it’s his show to run.

As LeBron Nears the Exit, Luka Doncic Steps Into the Spotlight as the Lakers’ New Era Begins

LeBron James is 40, headed into his 23rd NBA season, and—let’s be real—we’re all watching the endgame play out. While he’s likely to opt in for another year, the vibes around the league (and his comments) scream one thing: the clock’s ticking. Rich Paul has already made it clear—LeBron’s future is a family-first, year-to-year thing now. With that in mind, the Lakers are beginning to shift gears.

That’s where Luka Doncic comes in. The blockbuster trade that brought him to L.A. wasn’t just about chasing one more ring—it was about planting the seeds for a new era. And in his first playoff run as a Laker, he wasted no time making his presence felt. This playoff Luka Doncic averaged 30.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game, orchestrating the offense, keeping games competitive, and flashing the kind of franchise-level brilliance that screams centerpiece. Sure, the team flamed out early, but the message was loud and clear: this is Luka’s team now.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Looking ahead, Rob Pelinka and JJ Redick know exactly what time it is. They’re already reshaping the roster to suit Luka’s game—spacing the floor, surrounding him with shooters, and stacking defenders who don’t need touches. In other words, the blueprint is shifting—from LeBron’s timeline to Luka’s prime.

Luka’s not here to replace LeBron—no one can. But he is here to lead what comes next. The pressure, the lights, the legacy—it’s all part of the Laker deal. And after one postseason run in purple and gold, it’s clear: Luka’s not backing down from any of it.

The dynasty baton isn’t just being passed—it’s being yanked mid-stride. And if Luka’s early run is any indication, the Lakers’ future might already be in some pretty damn good hands.