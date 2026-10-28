NBA Legend Matt Barnes Questions Bold Bam Adebayo or Giannis Trade Idea if Things Go Wrong in Miami

The Miami Heat have had a disastrous season so far, losing all four games they have played. The team acquired star player Giannis Antetokounmpo to build a new team identity around him and Bam Adebayo, but what if it falls apart? Matt Barnes has an interesting idea.

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“I’d be interested to see if this plan doesn’t go as they thought it would, does he (Giannis) leave? Or do they trade Bam and keep him?” Former NBA player Matt Barnes questioned.

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The Miami Heat’s struggles are far from over. They lost their fourth consecutive game to the Dallas Mavericks in which Bam Adebayo only managed to score 8 points. On the other hand, their new star Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 29, the team’s highest.

Barnes didn’t want to “insinuate” that the Heat should trade Adebayo. However, if things don’t pan out right for the team, trading him would grant them a few profitable options

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“You’d get some stuff for Bam. I don’t think you need a ton, to be honest with you,” Barnes said. “I think they need some youth on the wing. I like Wiggins, but obviously Clay is a little bit older. Tim Hardaway Jr.’s been in the league for a minute, but I think they can definitely get enough for, if they move Bam.”

The former NBA champion explained that it’s still too early to panic and go for a trade. After all, the Miami Heat have only played four games so far and are scheduled for their fifth against the Atlanta Hawks.

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Over the course of the past four games, Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged roughly 28.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. On the other hand, Bam Adebayo has averaged about 11.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists.

The issue is bigger than just scoring more or less. Both Antetokounmpo and Adebayo play the best when they’re in the paint, attacking the basket or trying to shoot from mid-range. There’s a tactical problem of who will occupy the space closest to the basket and bring the points home.

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This has contributed to the team’s struggles in terms of its offense. The Miami Heat currently stand at an offensive ranking of 27 in the league. That’s some of the lowest overall.

That being said, it’s true that it’s only been four games. Antetokounmpo has urged the team to just relax and try to overcome the losses for now. “We all have to take a deep breath, and eventually, we’re gonna figure it out. You cannot press the panic button and panic because it’s only gonna get worse if you start panicking, man.” He told The Athletic.

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Bam Adebayo also maintained that he can’t overthink playing basketball. Especially not after being down 0-4. Overall, the future for the Miami Heat is not clear. However, Matt Barnes believes that the team would keep Giannis Antetokounmpo over Adebayo if it comes down to a trade situation.

Right now, it’s just all too soon to tell. The Heat is heading into its next match against the Hawks, and hopefully this time, its star players will be more productive on the floor.

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