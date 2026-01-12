NBA Legend Claims Luka Doncic Deserved Dennis Schroder’s Treatment for Insensitive Remark

Tempers can boil over in the NBA long after the final buzzer, and one December matchup proved just that. Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder crossed that line during a post-game confrontation with Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic on the 28th. Nearly 40 minutes after the loss, Schroder attempted to strike the Slovenian, an action that has now resulted in a three-game suspension and renewed focus on accountability.

In the recent episode of the ‘No Fouls Give and Playmaker’ podcast, Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce and former Lakers star Danny Green discussed the entire fiasco.

“He went at him about his paper, that’s a sensitive subject,” Pierce said about Luka taunting Schroder about his infamous Lakers’ contract. “That’s like messing with somebody girl when you talk about his paper like that, especially when you lose the money you had a chance to sign a contract. He called you pretty much a dummy for not taking that contract. Luka wrote a check his a– couldn’t cash.”

It started with simple trash-talking in the game, but it gradually turned out to be too intense.

A video has resurfaced suggesting that the Slovenian made a provocative jibe at Schroder of not signing the contract with the Lakers in 2021. “Should’ve signed that contract, baby,” Doncic told Schroder during the game, which stirred the German’s emotions as he eventually erupted after the game.

The taunt most likely indicates how Schroder fumbled a four-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers worth $82 million in 2021, and instead he chose to join the Boston Celtics on a 1-year, $5.9 million deal. Overall, it was a defining move in his career, something that he will surely look back on after playing for seven teams in the last four years.

Dennis Schroder and Luka Doncic has history beyond the NBA

Dennis Schroder and Luka Doncic were jawing at each other throughout the game. One such incident was late in the third quarter when Luka took a jibe at Schroder for pushing the ball forward after Luka’s missed three-point attempt. According to a famous NBA lip reader, the German didn’t like what Luka said. “I’ll slap him if he’ll do it again,” the Kings’ guard said.

“All talk… I wish you would swing,” Doncic said as the two started talking to each other. “Come to the back. I’m not the n—a to talk to. I’ll beat the sh out of you,” Schroder responded. “He’s talking too much, I love it!” Luka fired back.

Apparently, the two have bad blood owing to their EuroBasket rivalry.

In 2022, Slovenia and Germany were in the same group, and both the guards kept chirping throughout the game. Luka dropped a 36-point performance in that game, helping Slovenia win. However, he and Schroder had a physical altercation in the dying minutes of the game when Schroder, out of frustration, fouled one of Luka’s teammates.

Although Slovenia won the group stage game, the current EuroBasket MVP had his revenge last year when he guided Germany to victory, thus eliminating Slovenia from the quarterfinals of the same tournament. He recorded 20 points and seven assists in that game and taunted Doncic. He eventually helped Germany win the title last year, their first since 1993. So these two guys have history, and it reached a boiling point for the German on December 28 in Los Angeles.

Now, he will miss three games for the Sacramento Kings, including the rematch against the Lakers in Sacramento on January 12.