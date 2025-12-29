NBA Legend Offers Jonathan Kuminga Escape Route—but It Could Deepen Warriors’ Troubles

The Warriors’ overtime loss screamed for a player like Jonathan Kuminga. However, for a fourth-straight game, the athletic forward didn’t see the floor. At this point, it’s evident that the Warriors and JK may have accepted it’s best to part ways. Celtics icon Paul Pierce feels the franchise needs to push for Anthony Davis, rumored to be on their radar.

“If you can get Anthony Davis for the Golden State Warriors, that’s going to shake up the West in some kind of way,” said the NBA Hall of Famer on No Fouls Given.

Such a trade would likely involve Jonathan Kuminga to meet the Mavericks’ demands. With Cooper Flagg assuming the role as the cornerstone, the Mavs are after young counterparts to organically build their team. The Warriors could surely benefit from having AD, especially considering they rank 19 in blocks per game.

Furthermore, the team needs some continuity. In 32 games, the Warriors have deployed 15 different starting lineups, largely because Kerr has struggled to find a balance between size and spacing. Davis could also contribute towards their league-worst 42.4 points in the paint. By all those numbers, taking the gamble for Anthony Davis makes all the sense in the world.

Even for Jonathan Kuminga, a fresh start could be what he needs. The Mavericks play with relentless energy. A 6’7” dynamic forward could be incredibly useful for Jason Kidd, providing a younger alternative to somebody like PJ Washington. However, the make up for such a trade also comes with complexities.

Anthony Davis makes a lot of money. Furthermore, aside from Kuminga, the Warriors would have to calculate just what they would be sacrificing.

The troubles of Warriors pursuing Anthony Davis

The Warriors have established a seasoned core. So, AD being 32 isn’t the real issue. But when it comes to consistency, that’s where the troubles could brew. Anthony Davis has appeared in just 16 games this season and is currently nursing a minor ailment. His injury troubles could be the reason the Warriors hesitate in making a move of such magnitude.

While it would help their team improve, either Jimmy Butler or Draymond Green would certainly have to be included to facilitate such business. Green might get himself penalized, but his availability has never been a concern. With Davis, managing his workload would have to be a burden the Warriors have to assume.

But that’s not the biggest hurdle. Doing a direct trade is almost certainly improbable since the Mavericks don’t appear to want anything on the Warriors’ books.

“I was told that Dallas was not that fascinated with what Golden State has on its books,” Chris Haynes reported.

While Jonathan Kuminga is a valuable trade chip, the Mavericks’ current demands don’t have space for Green or Butler. They are aiming towards creating a young roster, with the exception of Kyrie Irving. Hence, the Hawks’ Zaccharie Risacher and other promising youngsters seem to be appealing to the franchise. If the Warriors crave Anthony Davis, it would certainly be a multi-team trade. Not only are the salary structures complicated, but it would help Dallas recoup young players in exchange for Davis. With nearly two weeks until Kuminga becomes eligible for a trade, the Warriors have time to engineer a suitable structure.

However, in doing so, they would have to accept the innate risks of housing Anthony Davis. Do you think they should do it? Let us know your views in the comments below.