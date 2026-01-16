NBA Legend Pinpoints Jonathan Kuminga’s Habit Problem That Warriors Teammates Are Hiding

Jonathan Kuminga’s relationship with the Golden State Warriors has hit rock bottom. Just hours after being trade-eligible on Thursday, the 23-year-old demanded that the team let him go. The youngster wished to see himself playing a bigger role in the 2025-26 NBA season. However, his inconsistency in year 5 pointed to a far greater concern, and that is: player development.

The Warriors have consistently developed young talents into championship-caliber stars on the court. We’ve witnessed the “unreliable” kid from Davidson, Stephen Curry, become the greatest shooter in basketball’s history. We’ve seen the same Steph Curry win 4 championships with the Dubs. But then, what truly went wrong around Kuminga?

Paul Pierce marks the “red flags” in Jonathan Kuminga’s habits

Former champ, Paul Pierce, has an explanation. You see, the Celtics legend has been around the sport for years. Even after retirement, he follows the game, and thus doesn’t deny Jonathan Kuminga‘s talent. However, he’s out of rotation for the Dubs, and he’s probably going to be out of the team if they can find a feasible and profitable trade.

Now, Pierce comes from an era where players would actually run plays and make sure they knew the playbook by heart. Well, if you remember, Kobe Bryant also read through the referee’s playbook to know their loopholes. However, the present generation is different.

“They don’t even run plays. You pretty much pick and roll, iso every time down.” So what is it that Kuminga is failing to pick up? Is it the defense? “I don’t know if it’s a thing between him and the coach and the players,” Pierce added.

“There are definitely red flags here for me, because I feel like the kid can play,” Paul Pierce reiterated his opinion on JK. “But if I’m not on the inside seeing his practice habits, not seeing how he meshes with certain players, and obviously he doesn’t, think about Golden State and the culture there.”

Paul Pierce is questioning why a talented young player has failed to succeed in Golden State, a franchise known for developing young talent. If the player cannot earn minutes there despite the team needing youth contributions, it signals deeper concerns. Those unresolved issues create hesitation about his value and future.

At the same time, the NBA legend sent a clear message to Kuminga. “He has to have the understanding that you’re not the star…You have to understand a role.” Everyone feels they’re a star in high school or college, but in this league, sometimes adjusting to a role becomes the key to survival.

“When you ain’t that star no more in the league, you got to adjust to a role. That’s kind of what I see. He needs to adjust to more of a 3 and D guy,” Pierce added. Besides, not even Draymond Green is a bigger star than Stephen Curry in the Warriors.

Last season, Jonathan Kuminga “pissed” head coach Steve Kerr by prioritizing his own scoring abilities against Portland despite having Curry on the court. This behavior reportedly didn’t sit well with the head coach, who then handed the 23-year-old back-to-back DNPs. Again, this embittered the relationship between the young forward and the team.

In 18 appearances in the 2025-26 season, JK has averaged 11.8 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 2.6 asg, and has a 43.1 FG%. For now, the Warriors don’t have a landing spot for the forward. However, voices in the league say that the Sacramento Kings and the Dallas Mavericks have shown some signs of interest.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors are pretending that the disturbance around Kuminga’s future isn’t a distraction for them.

Stephen Curry clears stance on Kuminga’s trade saga

Observers describe a franchise balancing ambition with evolution, where roster talks feel stalled, and momentum appears paused. Therefore, attention shifted away from Kuminga toward Stephen Curry’s mindset. His response to speculation, timing concerns, and perceived inactivity clarified organizational intent.

After winning 126-113 against the New York Knicks, Curry addressed the pressing matter that’s hovering in the air for them. “It’s not a distraction at all. It’s a very unique situation, but our job is to just keep playing, keep winning. It’ll resolve itself one way or the other,” he told the media.

“You’ve been around for the last three, four years. We’ve done it this whole time. So, very, very well trained in this area to just play basketball.” That contrast pinpoints the gap between public pressure and locker room reality. While external voices demand urgency, the team relies on perspective.

Therefore, the NBA world now holds its breath in anticipation. Jonathan Kuminga’s story has become the center of attraction this trade season. One thing is for sure: the young forward has made up his mind; the Warriors too (maybe). But if nothing feasible comes their way, then JK could be “held hostage” for a longer while.