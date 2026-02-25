NBA Legend Shuts Down Jayson Tatum Narrative, Sends Warning to 29 Teams About Celtics

The Boston Celtics were supposed to be a non-factor without Jayson Tatum, but their 38-19 record tells a different story. Reggie Miller says the league should be on high alert, and for those who think they don’t have a chance with only Jaylen Brown, desperately seeking Tatum’s return, the Indiana Pacers legend has something to say.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“If [Jayson] Tatum’s able to come back and be anywhere near what he was…” These were Dan Patrick’s words on his podcast, and Miller let that implication hang. There has been a lot of mystery surrounding Tatum‘s return, which has only bred more skepticism.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With or without Tatum, even if Tatum doesn’t come back, the Celtics are the scariest team in the Eastern Conference, and the reason being is there’s no expectations because people thought this was going to be a gap year,” Miller said on the Dan Patrick Show. “Jaylen Brown, his name certainly should be in the MVP discussion.”

The Pacers legend argued that while the spotlight has been on the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons, rightfully so, the Celtics have quietly built a championship-caliber identity fueled by silent confidence that makes them a nightmare. Alongside Brown’s season-high numbers, 28-year-old Payton Pritchard is also on a breakout run, averaging 17.6 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.2 rebounds, with 46.9% shooting that recently drew peculiar praise from Miller.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Miller’s reckoning, while everyone thought the Celtics were a mediocre team without Tatum, they instead did Joe Mazzulla a favor by relieving the former defending champs of pressure, and it has worked to their advantage.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Why Reggie Miller believes the Celtics are a real threat with Jaylen Brown

The primary catalyst for the Celtics’ underrated surge has been Jaylen Brown‘s evolution. Miller was adamant that Brown had transcended his “robin” label to become a legitimate leader in Tatum’s absence. He even reiterated LeBron James’ comments about him.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Brown dropped a game-high 32 points against the Los Angeles Lakers, James revealed that he couldn’t “understand why his name is not getting talked about some, as well.” The Celtics guard, who isn’t on the Top 5 KIA MVP ladder for now, is also leading the league in field goal attempts per game at 22.6, while shooting at 48.1% efficiency.

On the other hand, Miller didn’t miss out on the roster depth they have supporting Brown, either. He praised the team, noting their ability to play both big and small, specifically citing the trade-deadline acquisition of Nikola Vucevic as a masterstroke. He also believes the addition of Vucevic is a signal that Tatum will return positively. The Pacers legend also did not shy away from addressing the concerns that reintegrating a superstar could ruin the team’s chemistry.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If Tatum does come back, I think it’ll be a seamless transition because he’s been over there all season long,” Miller said. “I would much rather have an All-NBA guy play 20 minutes than not at all. So if he does come back, and this is his decision only, I think it’s only going to help Boston.”

Miller has maintained a positive attitude toward Tatum and his injury. Last year, soon after the Celtics star suffered the setback, Miller revealed that he had received a text from him saying he was “devastated,” but assured him that “this injury will not define me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tatum is already ramping up activity with the G League, signaling that the “scariest team” in the East is about to become a reality for the other 29 teams in the league.