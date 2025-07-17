NBA Legend Advises Nikola Jokic Against Signing Nuggets Extension Amid Luka Doncic Rumors

In the NBA, loyalty feels like a relic, tucked between highlight reels and max contracts. Yet, European stars still carry it like family heirlooms. Dirk danced with Dallas forever. Giannis grew roots in Milwaukee. Luka Doncic was next in line until destiny shuffled the deck. And Nikola Jokic? He smiles like he’s staying put. But whispers echo through the hardwood now. Something’s shifting. Something wild. Maybe the Joker’s holding a different card.

You’d be lying to yourself if you say you don’t want Jokic to win his second title (with or without the Denver Nuggets). In the past season, he was close to realizing that dream, but the Oklahoma City Thunder crushed them in the Playoffs. And after an average of 29.6 ppg, 12.7 reb, and 10.2 ast, he finished third on the MVP list. This makes one wonder if Denver is the right place for the Joker?

Now, the NBA legend, Udonis Haslem, who dedicated 20 years of his NBA career to the Miami Heat, has a strong message for the 30-year-old center. Speaking with Mike Miller on The OG, Haslem sent the sirens blaring for the Nuggets and Nikola.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He said, “They ain’t loading that up. Listen, the Joker is going to have his hands full. You think he played 40 minutes a game last playoffs? These is loading their guns. You think Houston State, ironically, got three centers that do three completely different things, and all of them are going to beat on his a–.” Back in the day, that was a Shaq thing. “You think the Clippers went out, got Big Zu, then went to get Brooke, and then also got Collins? Man, you’re right. Joker, don’t sign that extension. Just wait.”

AD

via Imago Apr 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) at the free throw line during overtime against the LA Clippers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Udonis Haslem threw heat at Nikola Jokic with a warning dressed in old-school grit. He painted a wild picture—teams arming themselves with towering big men ready to go body-for-body with the Joker. Think Zubac, Brook Lopez, and John Collins, each bringing a different kind of smoke. Haslem called it a Shaq-era echo. But then came the twist. He told Jokic to hold off on that extension with the Denver Nuggets.

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic remains firmly tied to Denver, thanks to a five-year, $270 million supermax extension he signed in 2022, which secures him through the 2027-28 season. Although a player option awaits at the tail end, any talk of free agency is, for now, premature. According to NBA insider Sam Amick, there are “no signs” Jokic wants out. Instead, trade chatter fades, loyalty stands tall, and Denver keeps smiling with its $270 million centerpiece.

Still, when have fat contracts ever stopped the NBA from dreaming big? Front offices love a chase, and whispers are growing louder by the hour. Rumors flare for a reason. Maybe it is timing. Maybe it is madness. Or maybe, just maybe, something golden is stirring behind those Hollywood curtains.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lakers reportedly dreaming of a Nikola Jokic-Luka Doncic superteam

The Los Angeles Lakers have crowned Luka Doncic their future. Ever since prying him from Dallas, the spotlight shifted from LeBron James to the 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 7.7 assists, and 1.8 steals per game Slovenian maestro. Meanwhile, LeBron’s $52.6 million contract and looming retirement have complicated things. The torch has been passed, but the question remains—how far will the Lakers go to build Luka’s kingdom?

Enter the dream. According to NBA insider Anthony Irwin, Los Angeles is quietly crafting a bold vision. The goal? Pair Doncic with either Giannis Antetokounmpo or Nikola Jokic. Yes, that Nikola Jokic. The same one who just averaged 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, and matched Luka’s 1.8 steals. Friends on and off the floor, Jokic and Luka in purple and gold would be basketball chaos—and possibly, pure magic.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 17, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) speaks with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Of course, reality has other plans. Jokic is under contract until 2027 and shows no signs of walking away. Still, the NBA lives on fantasy and whispers. While LeBron’s future hangs in limbo, the Lakers are already staring at the next era. Superteams begin with ambition. And sometimes, all it takes is one spark between two European wizards to make Hollywood believe again.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Every dynasty begins with a whisper, and this one’s echoing through Denver and into Hollywood. Jokic holds the cards, Haslem throws the smoke, and the Lakers keep dreaming in purple and gold. Contracts may say one thing, but the league’s heartbeat says another. So watch closely—because sometimes, fairy tales rewrite themselves mid-season.