NBA Legend Warns Luka Doncic About LeBron James Ahead of Lakers Return

As the day of LeBron James’ return comes closer, the buzz around how things will look for the Lakers is getting louder. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported a few days ago that he might soon be gearing up for five-on-five live play while skipping the team’s five-day road trip. It’s still unclear whether LeBron will wait until the main roster returns for workouts, but either way, the countdown has officially begun.

You might want to circle November 15 or 16 as the days you could see him back on the floor. But with the Lakers already 7-2 without him, having found their groove, will LeBron ease back in or return in full force, with that familiar magnetic pull, taking minutes from the younger core?

On the latest episode of KG Certified, NBA legends Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce dove into the Lakers’ hottest topic: life with and without LeBron James. Pierce subtly warned Luka Doncic, saying, “Bron’s gravitational pull is too strong. When he out there, he going to command so much. He got to have a big part of the offense, and it’s going to take away from what they doing right now.”

Right now, without LeBron, the Lakers are thriving. Sitting at 7-2, they’ve taken firm control of the No. 2 seed in the West. In his absence, the team has quietly become one of the league’s most efficient offenses, ranking fifth overall and shooting a scorching 52.9% from the field.

Luka Doncic has led the charge, torching defenses with 41.3 points and 8.3 assists per game, while Austin Reaves has stepped up as well, averaging 31.1 points and 9.3 assists through the first eight games.

LeBron’s “gravitational pull” isn’t exactly breaking news. He has always been a ball-dominant player with an offensive engine few can match—according to StatMuse, he holds a career offensive rating of 116.3. But Paul Pierce wasn’t convinced that dominance translates to titles anymore.

“It ain’t going to win a championship. Like you got to start building around Luka now,” Pierce argued, standing firm in his take that LeBron and Luka just don’t click.

He believes the Lakers’ current 7-2 rhythm could easily be disrupted once LeBron returns, not necessarily making them better or worse, but surely cutting into the minutes that rising names like Luka and Austin Reaves are enjoying right now.

Even with Doncic missing three games due to injury, Reaves has stepped up as the Lakers’ anchor, putting up an impressive 40 points per game and helping the team go 2-1 in that stretch.

Paul Pierce has been clear about his vision: “Add some more role players to this,” he said, and let LeBron take a back seat.

But it’s worth remembering the magic the trio created last season. When LeBron returned from his groin injury in March to face the Grizzlies, he, Doncic, and Reaves made history.

According to StatMamba, they became the first trio in NBA history to each record 25+ points, 5+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 2+ made 3-pointers in the same game. That’s a serious challenge to the “gravitational pull” theory. All three even earned All-NBA honors, which is exactly where Garnett’s argument comes in.

Garnett summed up LeBron as a player whose presence can both help and limit his teammates. “Bron’s going to get you to the line. As much as his gravitational pull… it also makes you get five extra shots, three open shots,” KG explained.

Without LeBron, players like Reaves feel “unlocked. Boom. Boom. Boom. Right,” able to create and score more freely.

But KG cautioned that over a full season or in the playoffs, defenses tighten, and that same gravitational pull challenges players while also pushing the team forward. “It’s a two side to the coin… Do not discount what he does for this team. He gets us all in,” he concluded.

Seeing Kevin Durant so fired up about LeBron, Paul Pierce suggested a solution for the Lakers to make their “chemistry” click. But it wasn’t exactly what KG had in mind.

LeBron off the ball: Could this be the plan?

Paul Pierce dropped a bombshell suggestion for the Lakers’ plan when LeBron returns: “For this to work, like when LeBron comes back, LeBron got to come off the bench.” Why? Because Luka and LeBron don’t create magic together, according to him.

It’s hard to picture the King coming off the bench, but given that this season could be record-breaking for him, it’s a possibility that can’t be ignored. After all, if it happens, it would only be the third time in LeBron’s storied 23-year career.

The first instance occurred on December 11, 2007, during his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, when a sprained finger forced him to the bench.

The second came in 2023 against the Bulls due to a foot injury. This time, the reason could be familiar yet serious, a sciatica issue, which makes Pierce’s idea seem surprisingly plausible.

Though KG laughed off the suggestion, Paul Pierce isn’t the only one weighing in on how the Lakers should handle LeBron’s return.

ESPN’s Kevin Pelton believes taking the ball out of Reaves’ hands now would be a mistake, noting that “he’s now shown enough shot creation.” Pelton suggests it might be time to shift LeBron’s role on the floor:

“I think it’s time for James, who’s shot 39% on 3s the past two seasons, to be primarily a play finisher rather than a creator when the Lakers’ starters are on the court.”

In short, the idea is to let Reaves keep flowing while LeBron focuses on finishing plays, maintaining the team’s chemistry and efficiency.

Kendrick Perkins has also praised the Luka–Reaves duo, making his stance clear: “When he gets back, he’s going to have to take a backseat,” Perkins proclaimed. “He’s going to have to take a backseat to the best duo in basketball right now — and that’s Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic.”

Only time will tell what the Lakers have in mind for LeBron James, but it will be fascinating to watch him navigate his 23rd season, either commanding the ball or taking a backseat.