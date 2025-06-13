NBA Legend Warns Top Knicks HC Candidate of Tom Thibodeau-Like Fate as 5 Rejections Force Major Change

The New York Knicks fired Tom Thibodeau despite the former HC having signed a 3-year extension that would have kicked in at the end of next season. With around $30 million left on the extension, New York really wanted him gone, and they are certainly in uncharted territory right now. After all, they now have to replace a head coach they only recently wanted long term, Thibodeau had also led the Knicks to their best run in the postseason in 25 years.

Though it is still early stages, the team hasn’t had much luck, as the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Houston Rockets have blocked them from even interviewing their head coaches. Fortunately, one veteran coach known for propelling an NBA franchise is available. Unfortunately, he might not be a good match.

4x NBA champion John Salley was recently interviewed by the crew over at Vlad TV. During the Q&A session, the search for the new Knicks head coach was broached upon. It led John Salley to recall how his cousin, Mike Odom, once said, “Why is this not the time to bring Mark Jackson back?”. Even the interviewer seemed intrigued by the choice and called it interesting. While Salley agreed, he also highlighted that “It would probably end up the same way as Thibodeau, because Mark is not gonna bend on some bullsh*t, and if Dolan says something that’s not up his way…. “.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That’s it. Nothing more needs to be said on the topic.

AD

Mark Jackson is not the cleanest choice when looking for a head coach. However, he is still an ‘interesting’ one. After all, he played a major role in setting the foundation for the championship-contending Golden State Warriors. Before he arrived in 2011, Golden State had only 2 winning seasons and 1 playoff appearance, in 1994 and 2012! Under Mark Jackson’s coaching, the team went to the Western Conference semi-finals in the 2012-13 season. All while using Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Harrison Barnes, and Festus Ezeli as the core. Back then, those players had been in the league for only three years, or less. However, the decision was lauded since the same young roster more than doubled their win total from the previous season.

The first championship won by the Warriors, since 1975, was in the 2015 season, the same season in which Steve Kerr took over Mark Jackson’s job. This is why, when he endorsed Mark Jackson for the Knicks HC job, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said “I’m gonna always mention the name Mark Jackson”, because “this man was responsible for building Golden State before Steve Kerr was brought in and took over and piggybacked off of that.” Yikes!

via Getty PHILADELPHIA, PA – FEBRUARY 25: ESPN analyst Mark Jackson looks on prior to the game between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on February 25, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Celtics defeated the 76ers 110-107. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Mark Jackson hasn’t been a part of the NBA coaching world for the last 11 years. Most likely due to the stigma of being associated with his previous comments. During his tenure as Warriors head coach, Jackson was accused of being homophobic. He reportedly said that team president Rick Welts and then-player Jason Collins were ‘going to hell’ because of their sexual orientation. However, this was not the reason cited for Mark Jackson’s firing. GM Bob Myers had instead said that the Warriors “simply feel it’s best to move in a different direction at this time.”

Despite that, the incident proved that Mark Jackson can often say unfiltered things.

Furthermore, Jackson has a history of clashing with management. As highlighted by Fox Sports, the then-HC never backed down from doing things he wanted. The inability to mesh with management, and vice versa, was cited as one of the reasons for his job being lost. So if any such clashes or unfiltered remarks displeased the Knicks owner, James L. Dolan, Jackson might not even be considered.

Fortunately, people won’t have to scratch their heads for long about whether or not Mark Jackson will be joining the New York Knicks as HC. From the looks of things, just like the Warriors did back then, New York seems to be heading in another direction.

Knicks turn attention to Mike Brown and Taylor Jenkins to replace Tom Thibodeau

Timberwolves’ Chris Finch and Rockets’ Ime Udoka aren’t the only head coaches whom the Knicks have failed to approach. According to ‘The Athletic’ reporter Sam Amick, Chicago’s Billy Donovan had been added by the time Game 3 of the NBA finals had tipped off on Wednesday. The list already included Atlanta Hawks’ Quin Snyder and Dallas Mavericks’ Jason Kidd as well. In light of this, the Knicks decided not to wait around for permission anymore. Instead, they went off to seek out those for whom they don’t need permission.

In his recent report, Sam Amick also highlighted that “there is an increased Knicks focus on two former coaches who don’t require permission to pursue: Mike Brown (last with the Sacramento Kings) and Taylor Jenkins (formerly of the Memphis Grizzlies). There could certainly be more names of (available) head coaches emerging soon, as a league source said the Knicks are planning on finalizing that list in the coming days. But Brown, in particular, profiles as an interesting option given the complicated nature of the Knicks’ inner circle”.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The complicated nature, as Amick highlighted, was based on the fact that team president Leon Rose, and not owner James Dolan, is the “undisputed leader of the front office”. At the same time, the team’s executive vice president, William Wesley, also has a strong influence. As it turns out, Wesley and Mike Brown share a close professional relationship that goes all the way back to the mid-2000s, when Brown was coaching LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers. That influence could help secure a spot for Mike Brown.

via Imago Dec 21, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown calls for a foul during the fourth quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Mike Brown was fired from the Sacramento Kings back in 2024, while Taylor Jenkins was let go from the Memphis Grizzlies in March of this year. DraftKings is certainly having its fun with the Knicks’ coach search. After all, the odds currently place Brown as the top contender by being the +105 favorite. Jenkins ranks 2nd, at +175.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

There is currently no hurry for the Knicks. After all, the new NBA season won’t begin until late October. Despite that, they seem to be in a hurry, as things stand.