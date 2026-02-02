NBA Loses $26.6 Million Battle Against Troubled Star Facing Federal Charges

Since October 2025, trouble hasn’t left the Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier’s side. However, Monday brought some relief for the 31-year-old. An arbitrator ruled in Rozier’s favor in his pay dispute with the league after federal gambling-related charges brought the issue to light. As a result, the NBA will now release the portion of his earnings it had withheld.

Therefore, despite the ongoing legal case, the ruling secures Rozier’s full access to his contracted salary. And closes the financial dispute between both sides for now. The ruling found that the CBA allows unpaid status only in cases involving allegations of household violence.

As context, the Heat guard had roughly $26.6 million from his 2025-26 season compensation placed in escrow beginning in December. That step followed a joint decision by the NBA and the Heat after Rozier faced an October arrest and indictment tied to a federal gambling investigation. The same incident also involved Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups.

However, the NBPA challenged the payment hold soon after it became public. The union filed a formal grievance on Rozier’s behalf, arguing the NBA overstepped its authority. Therefore, the appeal pushed the dispute into arbitration and ultimately led to the release of Rozier’s withheld earnings.

Meanwhile, an NBPA spokesperson reached out to ESPN. They stated, “We are pleased with the arbitrator’s ruling and remain committed to ensuring Terry’s due process rights are protected and that he is afforded the presumption of innocence throughout this process.”

Meanwhile, ESPN sought comment from the NBA, yet no prompt reply followed. At the same time, Terry Rozier continues to hold a spot on the Miami Heat roster, although he has yet to play this season. Since the charges became public, the organization has kept him away from basketball operations. Therefore, the decision also shapes future league approaches to pay during unresolved legal cases matters.

The FBI took action against Terry Rozier

Two days into the 2025-26 NBA regular season, scandals and controversies clouded the league. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Oct 23 that Rozier was taken into custody after federal authorities linked him to an FBI investigation involving alleged sports be—-g and g——g activity.

Terry Rozier has faced federal scrutiny since January over his alleged connection to an unlawful sports wagering scheme. He has entered a plea denying conspiracy counts tied to wire fraud and money laundering. Meanwhile, his attorneys sought dismissal in December, citing government overreach.

Imago Nov 8, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier (2) during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

According to prosecutors, Rozier signaled to an associate that he planned to exit a March 2023 matchup early while playing for the Charlotte Hornets. The associate allegedly shared the information with bettors. They wagered over $200,000 on Rozier’s performance under.

So, now, the Heat guard will receive his pay despite the organization and the NBA’s ban. However, he is far from coming back to the league as the investigations continue.