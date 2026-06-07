NBA Make U-Turn on Knicks Star’s Punishment After Victor Wembanyama Altercation

Mitchell Robinson will enter Game 3 with a clean slate after the NBA rescinded his controversial technical foul from Finals Game 2, a decision that does more than clear his record. It signals where the league’s tolerance sits as this series grows more combustible by the night.

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The reversal arrived hours after a Game 2 defined more by confrontation than basketball. Among all the officiating debates, Robinson’s altercation with Victor Wembanyama emerged as the defining turning point, drawing widespread scrutiny from fans and broadcasters.

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Following its review, the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report overturned the technical assessed to Robinson, ruling that the contact did not warrant the penalty. Alongside it came a ruling on Luke Kornet’s disputed kick-ball sequence in the final seconds, and taken together, the two decisions paint a picture that will shape how both teams play in New York.

The incident occurred in the second quarter with less than 5 minutes remaining for the halftime. During a sideline inbound play, Robinson and Wemby engaged in a physical battle for space. The Knicks’ big man, in an attempt to deny the ball to Wemby, cramped him up. The French shoved him to create a separation, and Robinson immediately retaliated with another shove.

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The referee immediately blew the whistle and slapped a technical foul on the Knicks’ reserve center. Despite the involvement of both players in physicality, the ref’s whistle only targeted Robinson.

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What that reversal communicates isn’t subtle. If Robinson could shove Wembanyama in response and walk away clean, it tells the Knicks’ defensive anchor that physicality within reason is permissible. For a player whose entire value proposition is bodying the most gifted young big in the game, that’s not just a procedural update. It’s a tactical green light.

Robinson has guarded Wembanyama for roughly 5 minutes this series, and in that time, Wemby has shot 6-of-12 from the field, with three of those makes coming from beyond the arc, away from the rim and away from Robinson’s influence. Coach Mike Brown leaned on that matchup in the final possession of Game 2. Wembanyama, denied the paint, missed a jumper. The Knicks are 2-0.

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Robinson understands the dynamic clearly. Speaking on San Antonio’s Hack-a-Mitch strategy, he said:

“It means a lot when I ruin that strategy. It seems like they just want me off the floor. So, in my eyes, I feel like I’m a threat. So it’s kind of how it is.” That mentality and now the league’s own ruling backs him up.

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Notably, it wasn’t the only moment that drew attention. Spurs reserve big Luke Kornet also found himself in a controversial sequence with the game on the line.

With 10 seconds remaining, Jalen Brunson, having a chance to take a 2-point lead, missed a free throw. Kornet, surrounded by Knicks players, attempted to secure the loose ball and appeared to use his foot to lift the ball off the floor.

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The repeated replays once again left the announcers in shock, as they called it a kickball without hesitation. Surprisingly, the Knicks, with a timeout and challenge left in their tank, let it go.

While many believed it to be a kickball violation, the 2-minute report ruled it out of question. The report stated that no errors were made during the closing minutes.

“Although Kornet (SAS) lifts his foot, he does not intentionally kick the loose ball,” the report read.

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With the league taking a U-turn on Robinson’s decision, it potentially gave both teams a better understanding of where the line is drawn in Game 3.

Game 3: Physicality expected to take over the Finals series

‘Ethical basketball’ was the phrase that circulated when this Finals matchup was confirmed. It didn’t last two games. De’Aaron Fox and Jalen Brunson had a dramatic face-off near the Spurs bench, drawing players, coaches, and Brunson’s father onto the floor.

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Plus, the crowd rallied behind Fox, chanting “F**k Brunson.”

On the other hand, Josh Hart received a flagrant foul after he grabbed Devin Vassel’s legs during a fast-break opportunity. Moreover, Mitchell Robinson also embraced the physical nature of the matchup.

Madison Square Garden doesn’t soften anything. If Game 2 was a negotiation, Game 3 is where terms get enforced and the Knicks have home court, momentum, and now a clearer understanding of what the officials will and won’t call.

The Robinson-Wembanyama matchup is the series’ central tension. Wembanyama is too long and too skilled to be contained by one defender for an entire game, but Robinson has already demonstrated he doesn’t need to. He needs to make Wemby work, force him away from his spots, and make every catch in the paint a physical event.

On the other end, the Spurs’ Hack-a-Mitch strategy hasn’t broken Robinson, his own words confirm he wears it as validation. But San Antonio will keep testing it, because every minute Robinson spends at the line is a minute Karl-Anthony Towns isn’t defending Wembanyama. That’s the real chess match underneath the physicality: Brown managing Robinson’s minutes carefully enough to keep his defensive impact without surrendering possessions.

The Spurs haven’t been broken. They’ve been outplayed in close games and are one run away from changing the entire complexion of this series. But the physicality is only going one direction, up. And right now, the Knicks are built for exactly that.