Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeNBA

NBA Makes Final Decision on Bam Adebayo After Punching Ex-Heat Teammate Tyler Herro

google_perference

Add us on Google

Adrija Mahato

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 16, 2026 | 12:56 PM EDT

HomeNBA

NBA Makes Final Decision on Bam Adebayo After Punching Ex-Heat Teammate Tyler Herro

google_perference

Add us on Google

Adrija Mahato

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 16, 2026 | 12:56 PM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

NBA players have crossed the line before, and the consequences have been severe. In 2024, Isaiah Stewart punched Drew Eubanks outside the arena before the Detroit Pistons faced the Phoenix Suns, leading to his arrest by Phoenix police and a three-game suspension. But after Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro’s heated incident last Friday, the league appears ready to handle things very differently.

The NBA has decided not to discipline the Miami Heat sensation after he punched former teammate Tyler Herro during an incident at a Las Vegas hotel and gym last week. A spokesperson told The Athletic:

ADVERTISEMENT

“After discussing with the players involved and the NBPA, everyone would prefer to move on from this unfortunate circumstance, and no further action will be taken by the league.”

article-image

Imago

Now, the league’s decision is worth noting. In Isaiah Stewart’s case, the Pistons’ big man has a history of questionable conduct. He already had a history of on-court incidents before the clash with Eubanks. He was ejected several times, including after a confrontation with LeBron James in 2021 that earned him a two-game suspension.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the story flips in Bam Adebayo‘s case. The 28-year-old does not have a history of misconduct. Therefore, the league did not particularly incline towards this one incident. Moreover, Bam has experienced ejection only once in his career so far. That was in 2022 when he picked up two technical fouls in the final minutes against the Boston Celtics.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Adebayo’s actions towards Herro were surprising. Especially because both stars had been alongside each other for seven years. Contrary to Bam Adebayo, his former teammate, Tyler Herro has a history of misconduct in his NBA career.

Unlike Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro has an odd reputation in the NBA

Tyler Herro has rarely stayed away from on-court drama. In 2024, tempers boiled over with Amen Thompson, and the physical confrontation ended with a $25,000 fine. However, that proved far from an isolated moment. Over the next two years, he found himself in more heated exchanges, first with Darius Garland during a league game and later with Kevin Durant in the playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, insider Kelly Iko recently reported, “According to players and coaches who have competed against the 26-year-old Herro, he’s been described as cocky and someone who consistently attempts to rile up opposing players by talking trash and insinuating he’ll fight. ‘Same boring tough-guy s***,’ said one individual.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, the NBA has decided not to punish Bam Adebayo. But if we keep aside the consequences of the actions that unfolded, then the league just witnessed the end of a long friendship. The duo that fought for the Miami Heat won’t even share the floor as teammates anymore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Adrija Mahato

2,615 Articles

Adrija Mahato is a Senior Basketball Writer at EssentiallySports, leading live NBA coverage and specializing in breaking news and major developments. With experience covering both basketball and Formula 1, she brings cross-sport agility and a steady newsroom presence to her reporting. As part of the EssentiallySports' Journalistic Excellence Program, a professional development initiative where writers are trained by industry experts to enhance their reporting and editorial skills, Adrija delivers speed and class. As a tech graduate, Adrija has a strong understanding of basketball analytics, which she incorporates into her storytelling to provide deeper insights. Over the past year, her standout NBA coverage includes the aftermath of Team USA’s run at the Paris 2024 Olympics, standout performances by LeBron James and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, key trades involving the Celtics and Warriors, Jayson Tatum’s record-setting game, and features such as her exploration of Carmelo Anthony’s career and what defines greatness without a championship.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Ved Vaze

ADVERTISEMENT