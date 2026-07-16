NBA Makes Final Decision on Bam Adebayo After Punching Ex-Heat Teammate Tyler Herro

NBA players have crossed the line before, and the consequences have been severe. In 2024, Isaiah Stewart punched Drew Eubanks outside the arena before the Detroit Pistons faced the Phoenix Suns, leading to his arrest by Phoenix police and a three-game suspension. But after Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro’s heated incident last Friday, the league appears ready to handle things very differently.

The NBA has decided not to discipline the Miami Heat sensation after he punched former teammate Tyler Herro during an incident at a Las Vegas hotel and gym last week. A spokesperson told The Athletic:

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“After discussing with the players involved and the NBPA, everyone would prefer to move on from this unfortunate circumstance, and no further action will be taken by the league.”

Imago October 23, 2019, Miami, FL, USA: From left, the Miami Heat s Meyers Leonard, Kendrick Nunn, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Daryl Macon look from the bench in the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Memphis at Miami – ZUMAm67_ 20191023_zaf_m67_027 Copyright: xDavidxSantiagox

Now, the league’s decision is worth noting. In Isaiah Stewart’s case, the Pistons’ big man has a history of questionable conduct. He already had a history of on-court incidents before the clash with Eubanks. He was ejected several times, including after a confrontation with LeBron James in 2021 that earned him a two-game suspension.

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But the story flips in Bam Adebayo‘s case. The 28-year-old does not have a history of misconduct. Therefore, the league did not particularly incline towards this one incident. Moreover, Bam has experienced ejection only once in his career so far. That was in 2022 when he picked up two technical fouls in the final minutes against the Boston Celtics.

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However, Adebayo’s actions towards Herro were surprising. Especially because both stars had been alongside each other for seven years. Contrary to Bam Adebayo, his former teammate, Tyler Herro has a history of misconduct in his NBA career.

Unlike Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro has an odd reputation in the NBA

Tyler Herro has rarely stayed away from on-court drama. In 2024, tempers boiled over with Amen Thompson, and the physical confrontation ended with a $25,000 fine. However, that proved far from an isolated moment. Over the next two years, he found himself in more heated exchanges, first with Darius Garland during a league game and later with Kevin Durant in the playoffs.

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In fact, insider Kelly Iko recently reported, “According to players and coaches who have competed against the 26-year-old Herro, he’s been described as cocky and someone who consistently attempts to rile up opposing players by talking trash and insinuating he’ll fight. ‘Same boring tough-guy s***,’ said one individual.”

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Well, the NBA has decided not to punish Bam Adebayo. But if we keep aside the consequences of the actions that unfolded, then the league just witnessed the end of a long friendship. The duo that fought for the Miami Heat won’t even share the floor as teammates anymore.