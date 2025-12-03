NBA Makes Historic Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Announcement on Tuesday

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t just stacking wins and MVP numbers this season—he’s rewriting parts of NBA history that were once considered untouchable. In a league where Wilt Chamberlain’s records feel carved in stone, SGA has already chipped one away and is closing in on another. And now, with the effortless composure of a superstar fully in his element, he’s stepped into a club previously reserved for just one name: Michael Jordan.

After weeks of climbing toward the mark, the NBA made it official today. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Michael Jordan now stand as the only guards ever to average 30+ points per game while shooting at least 50% from the field in three consecutive seasons. That’s not just elite company—that’s the summit.

The milestone crystallized after Sunday night’s matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Portland Trail Blazers. Oklahoma City walked away with a 123–115 win, and SGA casually added 26 points on 8-for-15 shooting (53.3%). Nothing flashy. Nothing forced. Just the type of controlled dominance that’s become routine.

Jordan held this standard for five straight seasons from 1987–88 through 1991–92, overlapping with his most iconic MVP years. Gilgeous-Alexander has now matched this level of consistency for three seasons—spanning his own championship run and 2024–25 MVP campaign—and the trajectory points toward a fourth.

SGA isn’t just following the footsteps of legends. He’s creating a path that future stars will have to chase.

While other players like Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Adrian Dantley, and Giannis Antetokounmpo hit 30+ PPG on 50%+ FG for three straight seasons, they are not guards, preserving the exclusivity for SGA and Jordan among guards.

They’re going into tonight’s game against the Warriors as a 20-1 team and the most fearsome team in the league. SGA’s Jordan and Wilt records add a whole other layer. And what’s cooler? Maybe we’ll hear Jordan’s opinions on it.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s thoughts on Michael Jordan comparisons

The Warriors vs Thunder game airs on NBC tonight. Between this game, we’re going to see a special segment with His Airness himself. It’s not clear if it’s another short interview from MJ”s Insights to Excellence or new segments. If it were live, maybe Mike Tirico or his colleague would ask him about SGA’s new record.

Shai has been collecting the Michael Jordan comparisons for a while now. Most recently from Paul Pierce and that did not go down well. We’ve however never heard from the 6x NBA champion what he thinks about it the way we’ve got a few of his opinions on Anthony Edwards.

When the season began, and SGA was on track for this particular Jordan record, the 27-year-old had a level-headed response. “To be in those conversations, if I’m even in them, is why you play the game and what you dream about as a kid. It’s an honour.”

On the way to this Jordan moment, Shai surpassed Wilt Chamberlain’s second-longest streak of 20+ point games on Sunday. He’s got 93 consecutive games with 20+ points, on track to match Wilt’s longest streak of 126 in February 2026, and doing it while rarely playing in the last quarter.

These two records prove his consistent contribution to the team. But it also shows where Wilt carried the offensive load and Jordan himself showed frustration over carrying the team, SGA is surrounded by teammates who can share the offense with double digits of their own and still win a game.