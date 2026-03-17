NBA Makes Much-Anticipated Return Announcement Amid Expansion Talks

The NBA is expected to spread its wings in the upcoming years, and hence, they need as many brand collaborations as possible. Therefore, the league signed a new pact with Coca-Cola, which marked the comeback of an iconic brand that has made a mark in the fraternity and deep into the basketball culture. It is not every day that a brand cares about the fans, but this brand surely cared about them, and it reflected in their commercials. So after a hiatus of 11 years, one of the NBA’s most loved brand partnerships is back in association with the league.

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The partnership with Sprite marks the return of one of the NBA’s most iconic collaborations as they reunited two brands that have shared a long-standing and deep connection among basketball fans for decades. So definitely, the fans are chuffed to see the return of Sprite as the official soft drink partner, and now they are waiting for the return of the commercials, which are extremely popular in the NBA fraternity.

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“Sprite has always been a brand that celebrates individuality and self-expression, values that resonate deeply with basketball fans worldwide,” said Kerry Tatlock, EVP Global Marketing Partnerships and Media, NBA. “We’re thrilled to welcome Sprite back to the NBA family and look forward to collaborating together on new ways for fans to experience the game.”

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“Basketball is central to the DNA of Sprite,” Manolo Arroyo, EVP and Global Chief Marketing Officer of The Coca-Cola Company, also reiterated the same emotion. One of the NBA’s biggest talents, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, has also praised the NBA for striking a deal with Sprite. “I love that Sprite has always been a brand that pushes you to do things your way,” he shared. “Being a part of this legendary partnership between Sprite and the NBA is incredible. I’m excited to represent the brand and show the next generation the power of staying true to yourself.”

Sprite has replaced Pepsico’s Starr as the NBA’s new soft drink partner after signing a multi-year deal with Coca-Cola. They were the NBA’s ubiquitous official soda from 1994 to 2015 and made commercials with late Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant with the popular tag line ‘Obey Your Thirst’. Their commercials had cool streetball setups in Asia with Bryant being at the forefront. So, fans are expecting a return of such commercials

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Overall, Sprite will have a presence in the NBA tentpole events and custom content series on all the NBA platforms. In a time where the NBA is looking to spread its wings in America via expansion and also in the European market via NBA Europe, a collaboration with a globally accepted beverage partner like Sprite will only put the NBA in good standing.

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The NBA sets vote to settle the expansion debate, with Seattle and Las Vegas expected to become new teams

The NBA has been teasing an expansion for over a decade, but this time the momentum is such that it seems like the expansion could finally go through, and the fans may finally get to see two additional teams in the league. As per reports, Seattle and Las Vegas are considered the two cities where the new teams could be based.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the NBA will hold a meeting next week on March 24 & 25 where there will be a vote about the expansion plans of the league. If at least 23 of the 30 existing team governors vote in favor of the expansion, then the NBA can focus on the bidding process. There would be a series of meetings later this year to discuss the nitty-gritty around the expansion. But if approved, the two additional teams could debut in the NBA from the 2028-29 season.

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Expanding would make the NBA the third major North American sports league with 32 teams, joining the NFL and NHL. If it happens, then it would be the NBA’s second expansion since 2004 when the Charlotte Bobcats, now named the Hornets, joined the league as the 30th team.